Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Are Getting Married (Again), And Filming Their Wedding For ‘Teen Mom OG’

Ryan Edwards is reportedly planning to marry wife Mackenzie Standifer for a second time this Saturday, November 18 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG couple, who was seen tying the knot in May during the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6, are ready to celebrate their marriage with a much larger ceremony, which his son Bentley and her son Hudson will play a part in.

“They will be filming at the wedding, and a crew has been there capturing the pre-wedding stuff too,” a crew source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on November 13.

During the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were seen partaking in a quicky wedding before Edwards entered rehab. As fans may recall, Edwards, nearly nodded out on the way to the ceremony, which was only attended by his parents, and around the same time, Standifer was heard questioning him about his alleged use of Xanax.

Immediately after the sixth season of Teen Mom OG was filmed, Ryan Edwards entered a weeks-long rehab program and afterwards, he and Mackenzie Standifer were faced with a cheating scandal after a woman came forward and claimed he had attempted to hook up with her on Tinder. A short time later, the couple refused to attend a Teen Mom OG special in Los Angeles.

As The Ashley‘s source explained, production wasn’t sure if Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer would allow them to film their wedding but ultimately, the couple chose to do so. As for whether or not Edwards’ former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, the mother of his eight-year-old son, will attend, the insider was not yet sure. That said, Bookout will reportedly address their wedding during a few episodes of the upcoming seventh season.

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

Maci Bookout got married to husband Taylor McKinney during a previous season of Teen Mom OG and during the ceremony, a number of her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, were in attendance.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Mackenzie Standifer/Instagram]