Are Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes Dating? Rumored Couple Was Allegedly Caught Kissing After The MTV EMAs

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes appear to be enjoying the early moments of a new relationship.

According to a new report, the alleged couple was caught kissing one another in the wee hours of the morning over the weekend as they enjoyed one another’s company at an after party for the MTV EMAs in London, England.

As fans may have seen, Shawn Mendes had a big night, taking the awards for Best Artist and Best Song for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and after the show, he and Hailey Baldwin reportedly traveled to Laylow restaurant to attend host Rita Ora’s after party with the likes of Stormzy, Idris Elba, Charli XCX, and Joey Essex.

“The place was packed with stars but Shawn only had eyes for Hailey,” a source told the Sun on November 13, adding that Mendes and Baldwin remained at one another’s side for the entirety of the bash.

The insider went on to reveal that judging by Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes’ behavior, their hookup wasn’t a one-time thing. As the source explained, the two celebrities seemed to be quite serious about one another and their physical attraction was evident through their many kisses.

“They even posed for a photo with Rita. It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they are an item,” the source noted.

During one image shared on Snapchat, Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes were seen posing closely with one another but their kisses were seemingly kept away from the cameras.

The Sun revealed that Rita Ora’s MTV EMAs after party began after midnight and continued until 6:30 a.m.

While Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes haven’t yet addressed the nature of their relationship, the insider said that Mendes was “very into” the model, who he’s reportedly been friends with for some time.

In addition to Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes’ recent appearance at the MTV EMA after party, the couple has also been linked to one another on a couple of other occasions. As the outlet revealed, Baldwin attended one of Mendes’ concerts in August and at the end of lat month, they were reportedly seen leaving a Halloween bash hand-in-hand.

Before her rumored romance with Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin was linked to Justin Bieber and Drake.

