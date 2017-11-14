Taylor Swift, Josh Gad, Carson Daly and more sent a whole lot of love to Jimmy Fallon after the late night talk show host broke down in tears on air on November 13 after returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time since the death of his mother last week.

Jimmy teared-up and became visibly emotional as he remembered his late mom, Gloria Fallon, in a very touching moment on the late night show, prompting a number of celebrities to send a whole lot of love to the star both in person and across social media.

Taylor Swift was on hand in person to support Jimmy as she performed “New Year’s Day” from her new album Reputation, which had some very poignant lyrics after Jimmy’s tribute to his mother, before she wrapped Fallon in a big hug.

The Tonight Show writer Mike DiCenzo explained in a tweet that Taylor actually wasn’t scheduled to appear on the show this week, but offered to perform the track in order to honor Gloria.

“[Taylor] was not scheduled to do our show today,” he wrote on social media shortly after the show wrapped on November 13, explaining that those behind the scenes “wanted something special for this first show back” and asked if Swift would be available “on a complete whim” after she performed on Saturday Night Live in the city on November 11.

“She said yes with zero hesitation,” he continued, adding that everyone, including Fallon, began to cry as Swift performed the track from her latest album. “I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance.”

A number of other famous faces sent messages of support via social media after seeing Jimmy cry and become emotional while discussing his mom.

“We love you too @jimmyfallon – our hearts are with you,” tweeted actor Josh Gad alongside a video of Fallon’s emotional opening monologue after he returned following a week away from the NBC late night show in order to mourn.

Carson Daly, who lost his mother Pattie earlier this year, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of his and Jimmy’s moms smiling together shortly after Fallon broke down on the late night show.

“They had a blast together. I know they’re above proud, laughing & [shining] light on their boys,” he captioned the photo, urging Jimmy to “hang tough pal.”

Actor Drew Powell then tweeted a praying and broken heart emoji alongside a link to Fallon’s emotional monologue, while James Poyser told the host, “Love you bro.”

Questlove, who fronts The Tonight Show band The Roots, also sent love to his co-worker before they returned to work in an interview with USA Today.

“This is beyond, ‘My heart and prayers are with him.’ We’re family now, he’s my brother. So it’s a loss,” he said, explaining that Gloria “was everyone’s mom on that set.”

“Jimmy is a strong person,” he then continued of the host and comedian. “To mourn and to remember is important.”

Fallon cried after returning to his desk on the popular late night talk show on Monday night, breaking down in tears as he promised to keep making his mom laugh.

Jimmy told the heartbreaking story of how his mom used to squeeze his hand three times when he was younger before telling him that she loved him.

“Last week I was in the hospital, at her side, and I grabbed her hand and I squeezed ‘I love you,’ and I just knew we were in trouble,” Fallon recalled as his voice broke with emotion. “Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh.”

Gloria Fallon died on November 4 in a New York hospital aged 68.

