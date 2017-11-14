‘Dancing With The Stars’ Accused Of Being ‘Rigged’ After Drew Scott Advances To Finale

A slew of angry Dancing with the Stars fans took to social media following the latest show on November 13 after seeing Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his professional partner Emma Slater advance to the November 20 finale while Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home.

A wave of viewers was quick to make it known that they believed Victoria and Val should have advanced to the Season 25 finale over Drew and Emma on Twitter, with some even accusing the ABC show of being “rigged” in favor of the reality star and against the former Paralympic swimmer.

“No doubt in my mind: #DWTS is rigged. Victoria was one of the best, much better than Drew and [Frankie Muniz],” claimed Twitter user @scotthco after seeing Victoria and Val sent home in the semi-finals.

“At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Drew won the season, it feels so rigged to be honest. Victoria didn’t deserve to get eliminated #DWTS,” another wrote on the social media site following the surprising elimination this week.

A third disgruntled fan then tweeted of the surprising result during the November 13 show, “There’s no way Drew made it to the finals over Victoria she was robbed.. #DWTS I think Dancing with the Stars is rigged.”

“Yep, #DWTS is rigged,” said another on the social media site after the latest elimination. “Love Drew as a person/personality. He’s gotten a lot more fluid as a dancer, but how is he in the finale instead of Victoria?!”

America right now with Victoria and Val going home & Drew and Emma going to the finals! #Dwts #dwts25 pic.twitter.com/HoCp5RYpz0 — madisonmeijwurm (@madisonmeijwurm) November 14, 2017

Drew AND Frankie got thru? I mean I love them, but neither is really deserving over Victoria #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nGi6qY1AxC — babs (@shweetlady) November 14, 2017

But while a number of fans were quick to slam the show after seeing Drew and Emma advance, others defended the long-running ABC series against the rampant “rigged” allegations.

They explained that the reason many viewers likely continue to vote for Scott week after week is because they like to see celebrity contestants progress on the series, particularity when they have no previous dance experience.

“#DWTS is NOT rigged,” @Lakotasky hit back amid the allegations and outrage from other Dancing with the Stars fans. “Drew is still on the show because fans like to see non-dancers progress each week. That is what the show is [supposed] to be about.”

Others then pointed out that Scott also has a big fan base voting for him who tune in to see him and his twin brother Jonathan Scott on their HGTV series, Property Brothers.

Scott took to Instagram after seeing Arlen sent home during the Monday night show to praise the Paralympian and her partner, Chmerkovskiy.

Posting a photo of himself and the dancing couple in rehearsals, Drew captioned the photo by telling fans that Victoria and Val “have been such a great support for everyone in this competition.”

My mind is still abuzz from an evening of such beautiful performances. Especially from Victoria and Val. These two have been such a great support for everyone in this competition. Victoria, you truly are one of the kindest, most driven and fun loving people l have ever met. Thank you for making every day on #DWTS one to remember. ❤️ A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:41am PST

“Victoria, you truly are one of the kindest, most driven and fun loving people l have ever met,” he then continued in his sweet message for his former competitor before sweetly thanking the star “for making every day on #DWTS one to remember.”

Drew will now be competing against Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas in the big Season 25 finale next week.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights on ABC. The big finale is set to air on November 20.

What do you think of Drew Scott advancing to the DWTS Season 25 finale over of Victoria Arlen and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy?

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for PGD Global]