‘LPBW’: Tori Roloff Marks Six Months Of Breastfeeding Baby Jackson With Sentimental Instagram Post

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has marked her first sixth months of breastfeeding Baby Jackson with an emotional Instagram post. In her caption, she waxes sentimental over how she and baby J have made it through six months of breastfeeding, which she writes is something that makes her feel proud. Like every loving mother, Tori could barely contain her excitement as Jackson Roloff reaches another milestone — being introduced to solid food.
While that is indeed a cause for celebration, Zach Roloff’s wife couldn’t help being overcome with a stew of emotions about Jackson’s newfound independence, so much so that she reflected over how “it all goes by so quickly.” Moreover, she mulls over how she didn’t expect that there’d ever be a person that could make her love so much. She also writes how her love for Baby J strengthened her love for God and her husband Zach.
Tori finished her post by writing that she’s always praying that her and Zach’s little bundle of joy will soon realize the amount of “love that he exudes” and that he “shares it with the world always.”
The photo, which was taken right after Tori Roloff gave birth to Jackson, shows the then-new mother giving her newborn a loving kiss on the head.
I’m feeling just a little sentimental tonight… after breastfeeding for the last 6 months we introduced solid food to Jackson tonight. Although we’re still doin our thing it felt like the first time I have to let go of my baby a little. We worked so hard to get where we are with BFing and I’m proud of the two of us but it was a glimpse into baby J already becoming more independent. Before i know it he’ll be in college right? It all goes by so quickly. The other day I looked up the meaning of Jackson and it is this: God has been gracious; has shown favor. Are you kidding me? That’s exactly what I feel every time J looks at me with those beautiful blue eyes. i never knew one person can make you love so much. He makes me love God more, and Zach more, and myself more. i just pray this boy knows the love he exudes and that he shares it with the world always. ???? okay done being all sappy. ???? #zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff
It’s not in the least surprising that Tori Roloff got emotional in her recent Instagram post considering the struggles she has had in breastfeeding Baby Jackson, at least in the beginning. As she wrote in a candid Instagram post in May, she considers breastfeeding as the hardest thing she experienced about being a mother. Tori writes that her struggles were as such that it took every ounce of herself not to quit.
Hands down the hardest thing about being a mom has been breastfeeding. It was something I did not expect. I just figured it would come naturally because it's what nature intended-I was so wrong. Jackson and I got so frustrated with one another in the beginning and it took every ounce of me to not quit. I realized however I was being selfish. It was an inconvenience and took FOREVER but I was blessed enough to be able to BF. I was in a position that some women would die to be in and I couldn't let that go. I feel for those mamas that can't breastfeed. I get asked at all my appointments how BFing is going and I couldn't imagine how that would make the women who physically can't feel. I also HATE the stigma of breastfeeding. I still feel awkward in public when I feed my baby. Why should I? I'm providing for my child. J and I have come a long way and we work well together now and I'm proud of that. There are still times that I feel overwhelmed with breastfeeding but I know I'm doing to best I can. We as women just do the best we can and that's all anyone can ask. You do you mamas. Don't let anyone make you feel insignificant or like you're not doing your best. Breastfeeding is ridiculously hard and it doesn't always work out. Our kids are going to be just fine. #breastfeeding #milksnob #whereisthebaby? #canyoutellilikestripes?
The LPBW celebrity also writes that part of her struggles was rooted in the stigma associated with breastfeeding. While Tori was able to successfully breastfeed Baby Jackson after some initial struggle, she also left inspiring words to mothers who weren’t as successful, telling them not to let anyone make them “feel insignificant” or feel “like you’re not doing your best.”
“Breastfeeding is ridiculously hard and it doesn’t always work out. Our kids are going to be just fine. #breastfeeding #milksnob #whereisthebaby? #canyoutellilikestripes?” Roloff concluded the post.
Baby Jackson Roloff, who has become a Little People, Big World fan favorite, has turned six months old on November 13. As per usual, proud mom Tori took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a monthly photo shoot, along with a list of his recent milestones.
We officially have a kid who is half way to one year! ???? Jackson is sleeping through the night! ???????? ???? He survived his first pumpkin season and LOVED IT. ???? He was a pumpkin for Halloween! ???? He has cut his first tooth. ???? He can roll from his back to his stomach (if he wants to).???????? Also… still trying to regroup after daylight savings. ???? Love you Baby J! Keep growing! ???? Ps. These little photo shoots are getting harder and harder. ????
