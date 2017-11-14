‘LPBW’: Tori Roloff Marks Six Months Of Breastfeeding Baby Jackson With Sentimental Instagram Post

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has marked her first sixth months of breastfeeding Baby Jackson with an emotional Instagram post. In her caption, she waxes sentimental over how she and baby J have made it through six months of breastfeeding, which she writes is something that makes her feel proud. Like every loving mother, Tori could barely contain her excitement as Jackson Roloff reaches another milestone — being introduced to solid food.

While that is indeed a cause for celebration, Zach Roloff’s wife couldn’t help being overcome with a stew of emotions about Jackson’s newfound independence, so much so that she reflected over how “it all goes by so quickly.” Moreover, she mulls over how she didn’t expect that there’d ever be a person that could make her love so much. She also writes how her love for Baby J strengthened her love for God and her husband Zach.

Tori finished her post by writing that she’s always praying that her and Zach’s little bundle of joy will soon realize the amount of “love that he exudes” and that he “shares it with the world always.”

The photo, which was taken right after Tori Roloff gave birth to Jackson, shows the then-new mother giving her newborn a loving kiss on the head.

It’s not in the least surprising that Tori Roloff got emotional in her recent Instagram post considering the struggles she has had in breastfeeding Baby Jackson, at least in the beginning. As she wrote in a candid Instagram post in May, she considers breastfeeding as the hardest thing she experienced about being a mother. Tori writes that her struggles were as such that it took every ounce of herself not to quit.

The LPBW celebrity also writes that part of her struggles was rooted in the stigma associated with breastfeeding. While Tori was able to successfully breastfeed Baby Jackson after some initial struggle, she also left inspiring words to mothers who weren’t as successful, telling them not to let anyone make them “feel insignificant” or feel “like you’re not doing your best.”

“Breastfeeding is ridiculously hard and it doesn’t always work out. Our kids are going to be just fine. #breastfeeding #milksnob #whereisthebaby? #canyoutellilikestripes?” Roloff concluded the post.

Baby Jackson Roloff, who has become a Little People, Big World fan favorite, has turned six months old on November 13. As per usual, proud mom Tori took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a monthly photo shoot, along with a list of his recent milestones.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]