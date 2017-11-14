WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ Sees The Shield Reformed But Braun Strowman Steals The Show

The WWE Survivor Series rolls into Houston, Texas, this weekend. The WWE network sees the Survivor Series as one of its four premium pay-per-view events, so it’s fair to say that this week’s editions of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will be used to promote the event. Last night’s Monday Night Raw came from Atlanta, Georgia, and as predicted yesterday by the Inquisitr, Roman Reigns returned to our screens after several weeks out with an undisclosed illness that was rumored to be viral meningitis.

The big news, of course, is that Reigns joined with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to reform The Shield tag team. As reported by the Times of India, Reigns’ return saw The Shield reunited for the first time in over three years; it was an impressive return as they destroyed The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus. The return of The Shield is an exciting development for the WWE Universe, who will not have to wait long to see the Shield-brothers in action again.

As was also reported in the Inquisitr article from yesterday, The Shield will be back on our screens this Sunday when they will face The New Day at Survivor Series. Let’s be honest, the return of The Shield is a huge deal. Even those who detest Roman Reigns love The Shield, and they will certainly add some stardust to the WWE tag team scene. We should be in for an exciting new era.

Braun Strowman Destroys Kane To Steal The Show on Monday Night Raw

If the return of The Shield didn’t provide enough excitement on Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman certainly did. Strowman’s star is in the ascendant; his feuds with Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar have served up quality entertainment throughout 2017. Strowman has steadily clawed his way to main event status and even got a shot at Lesnar’s Universal Championship at this year’s SummerSlam and No Mercy PPV events.

On last night’s Monday Night Raw, Strowman once again showed why he is now a main event WWE wrestler. The Abominable Strowman was to face Kane. The Monster Among Men was still smarting after being thrown into the back of a garbage truck by his own teammates at the recent TLC PPV. Strowman was out for revenge, and it showed from the off. As reported by Cageside Seats, the action began and ended before the first bell had been rung.

Strowman and Kane laid into each other like wild men before the match had officially begun. They traded punches and kicks, then battered each other with chairs before Strowman ended the match before it began. Strowman hit Kane with a Running Powerslam so fierce that it didn’t just destroy Kane, it wrecked the ring. The show ended with Strowman climbing out from under the canvas to proclaim victory.

The official result may have been a “no contest,” but Strowman stole the show, and showed, once again, why he is fast becoming WWE Raw’s top attraction.

