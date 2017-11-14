Lena Headey Channels ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Cersei Lannister To Slam Louis C.K. And Fans Can’t Handle It
Lena Headey Channels Cersei Lannister In Tweet About Louis C.K.'s 'Apology' Statement On Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Celebrity News

Lena Headey Channels ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Cersei Lannister To Slam Louis C.K. And Fans Can’t Handle It

Lena Headey just channeled her Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister on social media in calling out shamed comedian Louis C.K. for his statement about sexual assault allegations against him, leaving fans in a Twitter storm.

The 44-year-old English actress went full “Mad Queen” on Twitter after reading the 50-year-old comedian’s statement about accusations of sexual misconduct thrown at him by a recent expose from the New York Times.

According to Refinery29, Headey, who portrays the golden-haired Game of Thrones villain Cersei Lannister, didn’t mince words when she slammed Louis C.K. on Twitter for being “narcissistic” after releasing a statement that admitted to the accusations without an actual apology.

“Louis CK. The words you wrote are a s**tshow of narcissistic c**k soup.”

This sent her followers on the microblogging platform in a slurry of comments, applauding the Game of Thrones star’s bold words against the 50-year-old comedian.

At some point, there were those who came to the comedian’s defense and noted that he did what other men accused of sexual harassment, like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, weren’t able to do: admit their fault.

Unfortunately, Louis C.K. failed to add a critical factor in any apology statement, something that Headey and her supporters pointed out.

Based on the comedian’s statement published by the New York Times, Louis C.K. admitted to committing sexual misconduct acts that were revealed by five women in the expose.

“These stories are true,” he wrote.

Lena Headey Slams Louis C.K.'s 'Apology' Statement On Sexual Misconduct Accusations
[Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]

However, he also never mentioned anything about being “sorry” or directly apologizing to the women he victimized, only that he ” have been remorseful” of his actions.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my d*ck without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*ck isn’t a question,” he continued.

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. I have been remorseful of my actions.”

He also expressed his regret for causing trouble to people who worked with him up to the present, including the cast and crew of his current projects such as Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You, Daddy, the people at FX, and his manager Dave Becky “who only tried to mediate a situation that [he] caused.”

According to Twitter users who commented on Lena Headey’s Cersei-like post, Louis C.K.’s statement had an apologetic tone, which is enough to be taken as an apology.

Of course, many still believe that it could have been better if the 50-year-old comedian wrote “I’m sorry” somewhere in his statement and not beat around the bush to explain why he did what he did.

Do you agree with Lena Headey that Louis C.K.’s statement wasn’t an actual apology? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]