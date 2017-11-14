Chelsea Clinton, like the next woman, loves a sexy pair of heels. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s daughter has caught flack for wearing distressed shoes in the past — and Chelsea’s frugal ways have reportedly gotten her in hot water again over a pair of “shredded” footwear.

Chelsea Clinton attended the second annual Women of the Year Live Summit hosted by Glamour magazine recently in New York. The 37-year-old married mother of two was a keynote speaker at the event, which featured discussions, speeches, and debates that are relevant to the lives of trailblazing women in 2017, according to AdWeek.

Chelsea was handsomely dressed for the event at the Brooklyn Museum. Clinton donned a snuggly-fitted and flared out dress by the designer Alaia. The black flirty number cinched at Chelsea’s waist and boasted an array of winding trim that accented her figure.

By all accounts, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea Clinton scored big with the “figure flattering” dress. And had it not been for her omnipresent nude pumps that still carried the scars from previous injuries, Chelsea would have been the fashion envy of the summit, according to the news portal that wrote Clinton’s “favorite nude heels look very worse for wear.”

Apparently, Chelsea, who shares a multimillion-dollar residence in New York with her husband, investment banker Marc Mezvinsky, recycles her favorite shoes often. Despite the accumulating wear and tear over the months, Chelsea remains loyal to her nude stilettoes.

Sources say Chelsea Clinton’s “favorite patent leather pumps” bore scuffs and tears on the heels and soles. Some of the photos of Chelsea’s shoes clearly show the damage, which, according to DM, has built up over the course of several events.

Later, Chelsea made a scheduled appearance on the production set of Extra in the city, a short distance away from their Madison Avenue home. Again, she appears in pictures wearing the same damaged heels.

During the 2016 Democratic Convention, Chelsea introduced her mother who was running for president at the time as the party’s nominee. Chelsea was seen wearing the same taupe pumps she wore at the Glamour magazine event.

Later, during Hillary’s concession speech, Chelsea was spied wearing her go-to shoes. Spies also snapped Chelsea wearing said heels at the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards in June.

It’s unclear if Chelsea Clinton is aware of the damage to her recycled shoes and simply doesn’t care about the backlash or she has had a string of bad luck with the same line of nude shoes.

Do you think Chelsea is receiving unfair criticism over her decision — assuming she’s aware of the wear and tear — to wear damaged shoes in public?

