Angelina Jolie’s Weight Loss: ‘Maleficent’ Star Might Finally Focus On Health After Disturbing Pics

Angelina Jolie’s weight became an issue once again after fans have noticed the Maleficent star looking extra thin and unhealthy in her recent photos. A new report claims that the former wife of Brad Pitt is allegedly trying to do something about her well-being after people saw the alarming photos.

Although her weight has been talked about for years, it became a much bigger deal right now, knowing that Angelina Jolie is facing a lot of stress after her divorce from long-time partner, Brad Pitt. It appears that their split has finally taken a toll on the 40-year-old actress’ health, and people started to really worry about her.

“Whenever she’s under stress, Angelina always loses her appetite, and unless she has someone by her side making sure she’s eating regularly,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She has a tendency to skip meals and lose weight, which really isn’t good, as she’s so thin anyway.”

Despite the alarming update, the insider revealed something positive, saying that Angelina Jolie is “finally feeling better emotionally though, she can start concentrating on her health again.”

This is the good news that her fans have been waiting for after seeing her looking gaunt in recent pictures. Angelina Jolie is no doubt a very busy woman. Her hectic schedule and stress have definitely caused her to lose a lot of weight, so learning that she’s allegedly ready to get better certainly console her supporters.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have only been married for two years when they announced their divorce, but the pair has been together for over a decade. Their split was certainly a hard pill to swallow for the stars, but they are doing everything that they can to make things easier for their six children, 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Even though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not agree with a lot of things during their divorce process, the former Hollywood power couple has always agreed to be good parents to their children. In fact, earlier reports even revealed that the War Machine actor and his estranged wife are moving forward and may finally be leaving all the anger in the past.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]