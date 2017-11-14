‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Pregnant After Hot Hookup With Bill, Which Spencer Man Is The Daddy?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a real dilemma on her hands soon. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Steffy will give into to their passion and hit the sheets later in the week. As if the guilt after cheating wasn’t hard enough for Steffy to deal with, she will have the added pressure of pregnancy to make it even more stressful.

According to Soap Central, Steffy will call Bill after a huge fight with Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill shows up to prove that she’s is not alone and that he will be there for her. One thing leads to another, and before they know it, they make love.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will panic when Steffy walks out on him and frantically calls her. He tells her that he will call a truce with his dad and agree not to see Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) anymore, as long as she agrees to come home. At this point, Liam is willing to do whatever he needs to keep his wife.

Steffy and Liam will make amends and appear to be on solid ground. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest things aren’t as they seem. Steffy is an emotional wreck. She is terrified that the secret of her tryst with Bill will find its way to Liam and could ruin her marriage for good.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy questions Liam about his loyalty to her and their marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/JgjyIEjGbk pic.twitter.com/CVBrpcz6Rx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 9, 2017

The real shocker will arrive just before February sweeps. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy finds out she’s pregnant, only she isn’t sure who is the father. She had sex with both Liam and Bill, so either one of them could be her child’s dad.

The most likely person would be Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam and Steffy have tried for a while to conceive with no luck. So, for her to get pregnant now, suggests that Bill would be the father.

Bold and the Beautiful is building up the storyline with Steffy, Bill, and Liam for an epic who’s the daddy plot. It will result in Steffy having conflicting feelings about which Spencer man she wants to be with.

Do you think Steffy will get pregnant? If so, who is the father?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]