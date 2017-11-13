New ‘For Honor’ Season Adds Aramusha, Shaman Heroes In ‘Order And Havoc’ Update This Week

Knights, Samurai, and Vikings are called to arms once again as the fourth season begins in For Honor. The new update releases tomorrow kicking off Season 4, adding new heroes, and introducing a new mode to the third-person fighter. Season pass owners will have immediate access to the two new heroes while all players will be able to access the new maps and Tribute mode.

The “Order and Havoc” update ushers in Season 4 with two new heroes. A hybrid hero for the Samurai, Aramusha uses two katana to chain attacks on enemies. The Shaman is the new hero for the Vikings who wields a hatchet and dagger. This assassin character excels at putting bleeds on enemies. Players can learn more about both new heroes on the game’s “Order and Havoc” website. The Aramusha and the Shaman are available to season pass owners as soon as the update goes live. Other players can unlock these new characters on November 21. Like other For Honor heroes added post-launch, players can expect to pay 15,000 Steel to unlock each new hero this season.

Two new maps and the Tribute mode are also part of tomorrow’s update. These features are free to all players keeping the community together and at war. The Gauntlet map is a Viking keep perfect for cornering foes. This map is used for all modes except Tribute. The Market Town map is a Samurai addition with a strong vertical element that is used for all modes expect Dominion.

Finally, the Tribute mode is making its debut in For Honor as well. Tribute mode pits two teams of four players against each other while they attempt to capture Offerings on the map according to the Ubisoft Blog. A team that collects an Offering must return it to a Shrine. If successful, the team receives a buff based on the Shrine for recovering the Offering. Buffs include benefits like increased damage, improved defense, or better awareness. After collecting all three buffs, a countdown ensues giving the opposing team one last chance to steal the Offerings for their allies. If the collecting team can defend the Offerings at this point, they will be victorious.

As the Inquisitr reported, new heroes accompany each season like the Gladiator and the Highlander added in Season 3. With the release of the Aramusha and the Shaman, there are no more heroes associated with the game’s season pass.

For Honor is currently up to 60 percent off on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This sale applies to the digital version of For Honor in the Ubisoft store, the PlayStation 4 store, and the Xbox One store.

