‘The Curse Of Oak Island’ Threatens To Have Operation Shut Down In New Episode

The new season of The Curse of Oak Island is here. Monsters and Critics shared the news that on Episode 3 of this season, there is going to be a bit chance that operations could end up being shut down. The “alarming news” will happen in this episode that could end up causing the entire operation to be over, but it just doesn’t sound like that happens at all.

The episode information says that Rick and Marty Lagina will find some “hard evidence” of Europeans being present on Oak Island more than 100 years before they found the Money Pit, which is what they have been looking for, but it is not going to be all happy news. It is revealed that “alarming news” could cause the entire operation to be shut down. The thing is, they aren’t saying at all what it is that they are going to find.

It doesn’t seem like they are going to shut it down, though. Just two weeks ago, they were still filming this season of the show. If they shut down the operation, that would make it pretty hard for them to come up with things to film. Hopefully, this “alarming news” is just something that has to do with one of the things they have found. The fans are going to have to wait and see on Episode 3 next week because Episode 2 will just be airing this week. Hopefully, they give viewers a hint this week.

So far, the ratings on the show The Curse of Oak Island are doing great. It looks like this show will be around as long as the fans want it and with millions of viewers each week, there is no reason to think that it is going away at all. Right now, they are still filming, but it is just Season 5 of the show that is being filmed.

Curse of #oakisland Season 5 premieres on Tuesday & *this* is the year Rick and Marty find the treasure, really: https://t.co/3O6LKbQqX9 — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 5, 2017

Do you think that there is any chance that operations on The Curse of Oak Island could get shut down? What do you think of this show this season? Don’t miss new episodes of The Curse of Oak Island when they air on History on Tuesday nights.

[Featured Image by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images]