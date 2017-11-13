‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Robin Strasser Reveals If Casting Rumor Is True Or False

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm Louise Sorel is reprising the role of Vivian Alamain. Around the same time as that announcement, One Life To Live alum Robin Strasser was rumored to be joining her friend on the NBC soap. Recently, the actress revealed if the casting speculation is true or false.

The theory got started on Twitter, when Robin Strasser hinted the news about Louise Sorel. Soon, the actress confirmed she was rejoining DOOL as Vivian Alamain. Then, Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Brady, sent out a tweet. Strasser replied and it sounded like she was hinting about her joining in January 2018. Fans started speculating that Robin could be playing Vivian’s partner-in-crime.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Strasser is not joining the NBC daytime series. Even though she loves the television show, the veteran actress said she has not received any offers. She responded to a fan who wanted to know if the rumors were true or false. Robin Strasser said she was sorry to let the fan down, but she has not been asked to come on board.

In addition to Louise Sorel, General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher was cast as a mystery character. He is somehow connected to Vivian Alamain. Many fans feel that Strasser would have been the perfect addition to the dynamic duo, making it a triple troublemaking trio. Well, it seems that head writer Ron Carlivati has other plans. However, fans are confident that his over-the-top writing is going to be explosive with the characters.

Lovely evergreen Louis Sorel aka Vivian Alamain of Days of Our Lives. on @Afterbuzztvhttps://t.co/tNsBjUo6Wd pic.twitter.com/3uxTh5Vtbx — Tru Justice (@FarRightGirl) August 9, 2016

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Vivian is coming back to Salem later this month. A promo video shows her in a room that looks decorated, like it’s some sort of celebration. She has not aged one bit and looks fabulous. Tyler Christopher was also seen in the video clip, but he said no words and nobody was seen with him. So, there are no clues on who he could be playing. It was teased that he is being called “Stefan,” but that could just be a code name. However, it did spark rumors that he could be related to Stefano DiMera, formerly played by the late soap opera legend Joseph Mascolo.

November is going to be hot, hot, HOT in Salem! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/3sR1Z6G9Me — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 12, 2017

Are you disappointed Robin Strasser isn’t joining Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Bounce]