Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Responds After Kandi Burruss Lets Slip That She’s Back With T.I.

Are Tameka “Tiny” and T.I. Harris actually back together? On Sunday night, Tiny and the other Xscape group members, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, who currently appear on the reality TV show Xscape Still Kickin It, appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live. During the show, Andy asked Tiny about her relationship status with T.I. Surprisingly, Kandi said that Tiny and T.I. are back together. Tiny, however, remained coy about whether she and T.I. have really reconciled and if their plan to divorce is off.

Andy asked Tiny how she’s doing post-breakup. Tiny shrugged and rolled her eyes as she gave her answer.

“Yeah, everything’s everything. Still…doing…just going [laughed].”

While it was clear that Tiny didn’t want to say anything specific about her relationship with T.I., Andy pressed on. He commented that it would seem that Tiny touring and making music again would be a good distraction for her from what’s going on with her marriage. Kandi then gave Tiny a funny look. When Tiny asked Kandi why she was looking at her like that, Kandi said that Tiny and T.I. are still together.

“It’s not like they broke up.”

As Tiny let out a heavy sigh, Kandi repeated that Tiny and T.I. are still together.

“They’re not broke up! Was I not supposed to say that?”

Tiny conceded that she and T.I. are still “working” on the relationship.

“Well no, I mean, we’re working.”

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I. Harris have their own long-running reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, on VH1. On the Season 8 finale episode, which aired in May, T.I. and Tiny amicably made the decision to break up. T.I. remarked that they simply grew apart. Tiny, meanwhile, seemed to be more sad over the breakup. She confessed that it was crazy to think that they would no longer be together since they have stuck to one another like glue for so long. Despite the split, which came after claims that T.I. cheated hit the media, T.I. and Tiny vowed to stay friends and to be there for their children.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who married T.I. Harris in 2010 and has three children with the rapper, filed for divorce late last year. In a statement to Us Weekly in September, Tiny said that the divorce is still on. Yet in a recent video interview with Bravo, posted right before the premiere of Xscape Still Kickin It, which chronicles Tiny, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott’s return to the music scene, a few weeks ago, Tiny indicated that she and T.I. are still close.

“We’re still a family. We’re just doing fine. That’s all you guys need to know. What’s fine? It means we still are very close and friendly and other things when we like to be [laughs]. So whatever what we want to do, just living our life and we’re just trying to see where it takes us…”

