Is Chrissy Teigen Pregnant? Baby Bump Spotted At Kim K’s Baby Shower

Rumors that Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her second child have been circulating for several weeks now, and new pictures of the model have only intensified these rumors. Teigen, who considers Kim Kardashian one of her BFFs, attended the reality star’s stunning baby shower over the weekend and appeared in a couple of Snapstories.

Fans were quick to notice Teigen, who was wearing a green gown that hugged her curves. Although Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have not confirmed a second pregnancy, some fans believe that they saw the makings of a baby bump on Teigen and are convinced that she is expecting again.

A few weeks ago, Life & Style Magazine “confirmed” that Teigen was pregnant, quoting Teigen’s mom who reportedly spilled the beans to a pal.

“Chrissy’s mom was overheard saying, ‘My daughter is so emotional these days because she’s pregnant,'” Life & Style Magazine reported.

The report was also sure to mention that Teigen and Legend were having “marital problems” and that another baby might help.

Beyond her appearance at Kardashian’s baby shower, Teigen was spotted at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11, and pregnancy speculation hit a fever pitch. As you can see in the photo below, Teigen opted for a flowy red dress that was a bit more loose-fitting. Fans have been leaving all kinds of comments on various websites, with many saying that they believe that Teigen is pregnant again.

“She’s pregnant, looks swollen and glowing,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Daily Mail’s post.

“I think Chrissy is pregnant again,” wrote another.

Teigen has previously opened up about fertility issues. She had a hard time conceiving naturally and had to go through IVF. She caught some heat after admitting that she chose the sex of her baby before undergoing fertility treatments, but Teigen stands by her decision. Teigen and Legend are proud parents to their daughter, Luna, who turned 1 in April. There have been several reports that Teigen has been undergoing IVF treatments again in an effort to give Luna a sibling, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

The video below shows Teigen at Kardashian’s shower. Do you think that she could be pregnant with her second child?

Baby Shower # 3 ???????? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]