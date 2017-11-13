Jill Duggar Features New Baby As TLC Distances Husband Derick Dillard For Jazz Jennings Twitter Scandal

Since TLC stated that Derick Dillard is no longer a part of Counting On, Jill Duggar and her husband have been bombarded by new media outlets. The main reason why the network is distancing Derick because of his Twitter scandal concerning Jazz Jennings, who is also a star of a different TLC show, I Am Jazz, a show that focuses on her life as a transgender teen.

A few months ago, Derick Dillard made his opinion clear on what he thinks of Jazz on his Twitter. By retweeting a tweet from I Am Jazz, he wrote that “transgender is a myth” and that gender is “ordained by God.”

After this tweet was sent out, TLC, the network which hosts both Counting On and I Am Jazz, made a statement that Derick’s view does not reflect theirs.

This weekend, Jill’s husband went on a rampage on his Twitter, replying to followers and making clear statements on how he thinks that Jazz is being used by adults with agendas. While he has been sharing anti-transgender materials on his social media, this is the second time that he explicitly referred to the TLC star. In his tweet, Derick also called a male pronoun to refer to Jazz Jennings, which showed a disregard for her sexual identity.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

This caused the network to state that they have eliminated Derick Dillard from the popular Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network wrote. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

To combat all this negative press, the 26-year-old Duggar featured her new baby, which she rarely does, on Instagram. Her second baby son, Samuel Dillard, whom Jill gave birth in July, turned four months old so the mother dressed him up in his onesie to show him off to the world.

Happy baby! Look who’s 4 months old! #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

However, this post was met with criticisms about her husband and his worldviews.

“[TLC] should cancel all the Duggar shows,” one fan wrote. “Jill’s husband is a small minded judgemental person and jazz should not have to deal with being on the same channel as these horrible hypocrites. They won’t show him anymore but that’s the way the whole family feels.”

A minority of the fans still supported Jill and Derick, saying that the couple has the right to voice their opinions.

“I fully support you & Derick,” a fan wrote. “TLC has no right to not let Derick voice his opinions & beliefs! Stay strong in your convictions!”

Despite all this maelstrom, Jazz Jennings remained calm and collected as she continues filming her show.

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

