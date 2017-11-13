Huge Update On When Charlotte Flair Will Win ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Title From Natalya

Charlotte Flair is a five women’s champion, winning the Divas championship once and the Raw women’s title four times during her career. Charlotte is looking to win her first ever SmackDown women’s championship when she challenges Natalya this Tuesday on SmackDown Live. However, the latest backstage news has revealed when the WWE is planning to crown Charlotte the new champion.

As recapped by WWE.com, Charlotte challenged Natalya to a title match last week in front of SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon. Shane noted that Natalya used a steel chair during their first match back at Hell in a Cell to cause a disqualification and retain her championship so Charlotte deserves another shot. The rematch will happen on the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown Live.

Whoever wins the match will represent the blue brand at Survivor Series and she is going to face off against Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss. There have been plenty of rumors in the past couple of weeks that the WWE is planning to take the SmackDown women’s title off of Natalya. The company reportedly does not want too many heel vs. heel matchups at Survivor Series so they booked Natalya vs. Charlotte for the SmackDown women’s championship and Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara for the United States championship this Tuesday.

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE might have changed their minds regarding a title change this coming Tuesday on SmackDown Live. It is noted that Charlotte Flair is not scheduled to win the SmackDown women’s championship from Natalya this Tuesday because they want her to win it in a different show.

The report added that the WWE could be planning to have Charlotte win the SmackDown women’s championship at the Starrcade event on November 25 in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s rumored that Ric Flair will be in attendance when Charlotte faces Natalya in a Steel Cage Match.

Even though Charlotte winning the SmackDown women’s championship this Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, seems special, it is more special if her father is in attendance. The Flair family has been through a lot in the past several months after Ric was hospitalized due to alcoholic cardiomyopathy leading to a part of his bowel being removed and serious kidney failure. The 68-year-old legend survived and it would be great for him to see her daughter win the championship live.

Other matches in the Starrcade live event later this month include WWE champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown tag team champions The Usos vs. The New Day, Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Aiden English and Mike Kanellis vs. Breezango. It will be the first Starrcade event under the WWE banner and the first one in 17 years.

