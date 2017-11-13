Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Find Love Again As Her Marriage To Justin Theroux ‘Fizzles’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly are in love once more. In the wake of Brad’s split from Angelina Jolie and Jennifer’s alleged struggles to hold onto her marriage to Justin Theroux, Pitt and Aniston are rumored to have rekindled their romance. And according to one report, it’s a love that never truly faded even though both moved into new marriages after their divorce.

On November 13, Yahoo quoted a source’s revelations about the renewed relationship that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly are cherishing. It’s been more than 10 years since they split, but Brad and Jennifer reportedly have once more connected.

Once known as Hollywood’s golden couple, Pitt and Aniston have reportedly come together amid problems in her marriage to Justin Theroux, according to the source.

“Jen’s two-year marriage to husband Justin Theroux has started to fizzle.”

Jennifer and Justin were together for four years before they married in 2015. But at the same time that Brad Pitt became freed of his marriage to Angelina Jolie, Aniston reportedly discovered that her own relationship was falling apart. Knowing what it feels like to have a once-treasured relationship crumble after Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt has allegedly proved to be the perfect man to support Jennifer.

Brad and the Friends alum reportedly first reconnected when Pitt reached out to Aniston after the death of her mother. That tragic event, which took place more than a year ago, was soon followed by Brad’s bombshell split from Angelina Jolie. With both Pitt and Aniston struggling, the rekindled love seemed almost inevitable.

Moreover, Yahoo reported that a source told NW magazine about how Jennifer has been feeling for years when it comes to the true feelings in her heart. Even though Aniston reportedly tried to stop thinking about Pitt during her relationship with Justin Theroux, she still had feelings for him, according to the insider.

“For so long, Jen was able to put Brad out of her mind, but there’s no denying her heart will always belong to him.”

And so, despite the fact that Jennifer remains married to Justin, the source claimed that Aniston has decided to give her love for Brad Pitt the opportunity to blossom once more. Both Jennifer and Brad are experiencing a “deep connection” again, according to the insider.

“She knows she owes it to herself to try again with Brad,” added the source. “Not everyone gets a second chance at true love.”

After tying the knot in 2000, Pitt and Aniston were seen as a fairy tale romance. But in 2005, the fairy tale ended with the announcement of the once-golden couple’s split. It was only a month after the split announcement that Brad was seen with Angelina Jolie, his co-star on Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Pitt and Jolie were together for seven years before revealing their engagement in 2012. They married in 2014 in a very private ceremony in France. The couple’s six children include Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Last year, however, Angelina dropped a bombshell by filing for divorce.

In the wake of his split from Jolie, Brad has been linked to a wide range of girlfriends. Rumors have linked Pitt to everyone from Kate Hudson (who recently sought to deny the claims) to Angelina’s rival Charlize Theron, as the Inquisitr reported. But it’s Jennifer Aniston who has repeatedly been linked to Brad Pitt again and again in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie.

As for the rumors that Jennifer’s problems in her marriage to Justin Theroux have provided motivation to rekindle her romance with Brad, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported earlier this year that Aniston and Theroux were experiencing relationship woes. Pitt allegedly made Jennifer’s relationship with Justin even worse.

“Brad Pitt contacting Jennifer Aniston after Angelina Jolie gave him the boot has reversed the power structure in Jennifer’s relationship with Justin.”

Theroux reportedly began analyzing his marriage again after he learned that Pitt had contacted Aniston. Now, with Jennifer’s marriage allegedly in even worse shape, can Justin hold onto his wife? Or will Brad succeeded in wooing back Aniston?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]