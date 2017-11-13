It has happened once again. In Outlander Season 3, Episode 9, Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser have set out to search for Young Ian, only to be torn apart by a British ship. But is it possible that help will come from the most unlikely source? Fergus might be the one person who can help Claire and Jamie reunite in “Heaven and Earth.”

In Outlander Season 3, Episode 9, Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser boarded a ship to find Young Ian and were accompanied by Willoughby, Fergus, Lesley, and Hayes. However, it was revealed that Jamie’s stepdaughter Marsali had also joined them on The Artemis because she intends to marry Fergus. In addition to that, the superstitious crew of the ship believes one of them is causing harm to everyone on board. Although everything is eventually settled, The Artemis ends up having to deal with another ship that is looking for a surgeon.

Naturally, Claire decides to help the crew of the British vessel despite Jamie’s protests. Unsurprisingly, the captain of the British ship decides to abandon The Artemis and kidnap the surgeon so she can continue healing his men. Is there any chance that Claire will be reunited with Jamie in Outlander Season 3, Episode 10?

The synopsis of Outlander Season 3, Episode 10 reveals that Claire will discover the true cause of the British ship’s illness. However, it looks like Jamie will get into some trouble on board the Artemis. In the book Voyager, Claire realizes that one of the men in the British ship intends to capture Jamie as soon as they rendezvous with the Artemis in Jamaica. Luckily, there is one person on their ship who might be able to help Jamie escape in “Heaven and Earth.”

The teaser for Outlander Season 3, Episode 10 features a brief scene where a tied-up Jamie speaks to Fergus, telling him he will bless Fergus’ marriage to Marsali if he helps Jamie escape. There is a huge possibility that Fergus will release Jamie so he can reunite with Claire in “Heaven and Earth.”

Can Claire manage to escape her British captors? Will Fergus help Jamie so the Frasers can reunite and he will be free to marry Marsali? Outlander Season 3, Episode 10 will air on Starz on November 19.

