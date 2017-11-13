Baby Jackson Roloff Is Half A Year Old, Find Out What He’s Been Up To For The Past Six Months

Baby Jackson Roloff, the Little People, Big World fan favorite, is already six months old and his mom Tori just can’t help but feel proud as she shared some of her son’s major accomplishments. Tori also posted a few snaps of Jackson to continue their adorable monthly photo shoot tradition.

Tori celebrated Jackson’s latest milestone via a trio of photos. Jackson is wearing a bright red baby jumpsuit while surrounded by the numbers one to twelve. This time, the number six is highlighted with a few leaves.

“We officially have a kid who is halfway to one year,” Tori said.

The 25-year-old Tori also shared some of the other milestones Jackson has accomplished in the past month. For one, Jackson is now capable of sleeping through the night, which surely is good news for Tori and Zach. Baby Jackson is also officially no longer toothless. According to Tori, Jackson already cut his first tooth.

The past month also saw Roloff Farms as bust as ever and Jackson had his own share of fun moments during pumpkin season. Tori is beaming with pride as she mentioned that Jackson “survived his first pumpkin season and loved it.” Aside from picking his first ever pumpkin, Jackson was also dressed as one for Halloween.

Jackson can also roll from is back to his stomach but only if he wants to, according to Tori. One of the photos the Little People, Big World star shared shows Jackson on his tummy. Aside from these, Tori said Jackson is still adjusting to daylight saving time.

One of the photos Tori posted shows Jackson wearing a plaid lumberjack hat, also known as ushanka. An ushanka is a kind of winter hat that originated from Russia. As seen in the photo of baby Jackson, the ushanka has flaps that cover the ears. The ear flaps can be tied at the edges. The one Jackson is wearing seems to have Velcro on its straps.

The hat is officially a hit. Fans are clamoring to know where Tori got the hat. Even Jackson’s Aunt Audrey commented on the post.

“No way,” Audrey said. “This picture of him, his little hat! I love it.”

The backdrop also includes what looks like a mountain range just under Jackson’s feet. Tori absolutely adores mountains, as she mentioned in her previous posts on Instagram and Facebook. In fact, it’s easy to see her fascination with mountains as Jackson’s nursery is filled with such. The walls of the nursery are painted with images of mountains while a couple of mountain pillows accompany Jackson in his crib. Tori also had a sign made. It features the name Jackson Kyle and a plane just above mountains.

Tori has been posting photos and sharing updates on Jackson every 12th of the month. In month 5, Tori shared that Jackson has developed a penchant for grabbing things, has started sleeping in his own room, and was always all smiles. One thing common in all of the monthly milestones posts is that Jackson loves baths and is always smiling.

Tori finished her six-month update post with a short but cute affirmation of her love for Jackson. She also said that these photo shoots are getting more difficult each month.

“Love you Baby J,” Tori said. “Keep growing!”

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]