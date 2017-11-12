Malia Obama Spotted For The First Time In Months At VIP Party In Massachusetts

Malia Obama was spotted for the first time in months at a VIP party for the opening of a new hot spot in Seaport, Massachusetts. The former first daughter has maintained a relatively low profile since beginning her studies at Harvard in Cambridge. Her mother shared in an open discussion back in September that the transition at Harvard has been difficult for her eldest daughter because dozens of people a day approach her wanting to take photos. Soon after the 19-year-old moved into her dorm, she was seen on video telling a grandmother to back off from stalking her at an eatery on campus for the sake of getting a photo of her.

Boston Herald reports on Sunday that Malia Obama attended the VIP Opening Party of the new Kings location at the One Seaport complex. She was among 530 other celebrity guests that included Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, celebrity chef Jason Santos, and a number of Boston Bruins alumni.

Boston Eater reveals that Kings is a massive bowling complex that features “plenty of booze, arcade games, and comfort food.” It first opened in 2002 in Back Bay and has three other locations in Massachusetts — Dedham, Lynnfield, and Burlington.

Malia Obama was seen signing her autograph on a bowling pin for a patron. Given the fact that it was an official function, she was surely up to the task of receiving the type of attention she’d rather not under normal circumstances as a student at Harvard on a daily basis. If she had her way, she’d blend in like everyone else. Michelle Obama recently said that the attention has been challenging for both of her daughters, who never asked to be thrust into the celebrity spotlight.

Days after Malia Obama moved into her dorm, photographers snapped images of her hanging out with friends and getting settled on campus. About a week later, the paparazzi left and respected her privacy.

When Barack Obama was asked how it felt to drop off his daughter at Harvard, he said it felt like “open-heart surgery” saying goodbye to his daughter. He fought off tears as he and Michelle left the campus.

