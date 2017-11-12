‘General Hospital’ Spoilers, Next 2 Weeks: Patient 6 Makes A Passionate Plea To Sam, Carly Hosts Oscar’s Mom

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the next two weeks tease explosive confrontations between residents of Port Charles. Spoilers for the week of November 13 tease that Franco (Roger Howarth) and Scott (Kin Shriner) clash over the unsolved mystery of which of the twins — Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and Jason (Billy Miller) — is the real Jason Morgan. Franco believes he has the answer to the mystery, but he is keeping back information although Scott is eager to get to the root of the mystery.

Ava (Maura West) is also convinced that Franco knows more than he admits, according to spoilers from TV Source Magazine. She confronts Franco and provokes him while trying to make him spill the secret.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 2o state that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) gets a nasty shock. Patient 6 has a heart-to-heart with Sam (Kelly Monaco). At first, Sam is unwilling to listen to Patient 6, but Carly (Laura Wright) convinces her to give him a chance because she won’t know what vital information or truth she is missing if she refuses to hear Patient 6’s side of the story.

When Patient 6 and Sam meet, he pours his heart out to Sam and lets her know that he still loves her. And just as Carly hoped, Sam is won over by Patient 6, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Sam is convinced that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan. General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 20 state that Jason Morgan is devastated when he learns about Sam’s decision.

Soap Opera Digest November sweeps spoilers state that Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Patient 6 team up to uncover the truth about Jason, according to SheKnows Soaps. They might need Dr. Robin Scorpio-Drake to help them unravel the mystery.

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) struggles to help Julian (William deVry) out of prison. She also takes the time to do some soul searching. She acknowledges that both of them made mistakes and resolves to make an effort to put things right again.

General Hospital spoilers state that Carly (Laura Wright) plays hostess in the week of November 20. Her visitors would likely be Oscar (Garren Stitt) and his mom who joins the family for Thanksgiving. Tamara Braun’s character makes her debut on November 22. She will probably appear as Dr. Kim Nero, Oscar’s mom.

Nathan (Ryan Paevey) confronts challenges in the week of November 13. Chet (Chris Van Etten) will likely stumble upon Nathan and Amy’s (Risa Dorken) Ask Man Landers secret. The deception could finally unravel in the weeks of November 13 and 20. Felicia (Kristina Wagner) could make a move that unintentionally leads to trouble. Lulu (Emme Rylan) finds herself entangled in the Man Landers mess. Her involvement leads to issues with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

