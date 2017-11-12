Leah Remini Vows To Keep ‘Exposing’ Scientology Religion

Leah Remini vows to continue bringing to light what she sees as the perils of the Scientology religion.

“I’m going to continue to expose the abuses of Scientology and maybe other cults like it,” Remini recently told Yahoo. “It’s a series that could go on for 20 years, but it shouldn’t. … I was hoping at this point that we would have caught the attention of the people who could do something about it and stop the abuses.”

That’s not to say Remini’s Emmy Award-winning A&E docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath hasn’t turned heads or garnered great attention.

In one recent episode, Remini alleged that church leaders have scammed members out of billions of dollars over the years.

Pop Culture reported the Kevin Can Wait star charged church leaders with using all levels of tricks and pressure to get members to shell out more than they can afford.

Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder added that unlike how members from other religions like Christianity, Islam, and Judaism are expected to give donations, Church of Scientology members are assigned fixed prices to different spiritual goals.

“It’s a tough show to do,” Remini added of Aftermath. “Very fulfilling, but it is taxing.”

Remini recently accused Scientology members of asking advertisers to boycott her show for being a scourge on their religion.

The Wall Street Journal reported the group Scientologists Taking Action Against Discrimination (STAND) has begun the campaign of emailing advertisers to ask them to pull their support from the A&E network show.

Aftermath is now in its second season, and Scientology members insist since credits for the show start rolling, it has done little more than incite threats and acts of violence against members of the church.

“Leah Remini’s hate campaign of religious bigotry in its first season alone generated more than 400 incidents of harassment, threats of violence and vandalism against our churches and members,” reads one letter dated from August and addressed to Geico’s assistant vice president of marketing Bill Brower. “The threat level has again risen, precisely coincident with A&E’s promotion and airing of the second season of this show, now spawning even more threats—bombings, murder and acts of physical violence.”

Remini has heard all the noise and continues to insist she is merely bringing the church’s evils to light by telling the stories of former members like herself and bringing attention to how the church has adversely impacted their worlds.

