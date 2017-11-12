WWE Superstar Finn Balor On The Undertaker And ‘Pooping His Pants’ During Samoa Joe Match

WWE superstar Finn Balor has been making waves since his return from a lengthy injury layoff. Balor has put on a string of impressive performances, arguably topped by his performance against AJ Styles at the recent Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV. As reported by the Independent, Balor was supposed to face Bray Wyatt at TLC, but illness forced Wyatt’s performance to be canceled. AJ Styles was drafted in to replace Wyatt, and he and Balor put on the best match of the night.

Both Balor and Styles are highly regarded as wrestlers, many would argue that they are the best wrestlers on the WWE roster. Furthermore, it seems inevitable that Balor will go on to bigger things and is likely that he will have a huge role to play at future WWE PPV events like WrestleMania. Balor doesn’t lack ambition and as reported by Top Rope Press, he has some top stars on his wishlist for WrestleMania 34.

Balor says that given the choice, he would love to face The Undertaker, Triple H, or AJ Styles. In an interview with Ringside Collectibles, Balor went on to say that he could wrestle eight matches at WrestleMania because he is so fit.

“There’s a lot of people I would love to face. Triple H, Undertaker, AJ Styles. Either one of them, singles, one-on-one. Listen, I could wrestle eight matches at WrestleMania if I wanted to. I’m fit.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Balor has praised The Undertaker. As reported by Wrestling Inc., Balor credits The Undertaker for the power of his ring entrance. Balor said that he talked to The Undertaker about his entrance and said that “if you’re going to learn about entrances from anyone, you might learn from The Undertaker.”

As reported by Sportskeeda, Balor was strongly rumored to be lined up for a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. That honor fell to Roman Reigns, who was reported to have retired the Deadman, but the wrestling world is buzzing with rumors that suggest The Undertaker is not finished just yet. Who knows, a match between Balor and The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34 may be a possibility.

Somewhat amusingly, in the same interview, Balor spoke up about rumors that he had pooped his pants during a match with Samoa Joe during an NXT Takeover event in Dallas. Wrestling fans were “treated” to the sight of a suspicious wet patch in Balor’s pants when Samoa Joe picked him up for the Muscle Buster. The television pictures sparked rumors that Balor had pooped his pants.

“I want to tell everyone, there was a rumor that went around that I pooped my pants in that match, but it was actually the sweat on the baby blue trunks. “So when Joe picked me up for the Muscle Buster and faced the hard cam, my butt was facing directly at the hard cam and everyone goes, ‘Oh my God, Finn’s pooped his pants!’ But it was just sweat, and maybe a little bit of Joe’s blood because I busted him open that day, too.”

