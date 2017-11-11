Haunted By Dead Baby’s Ghost — Man’s Eerie Claim Turns Into Twitter Fame

A New York-based illustrator has folks gravitating to his Twitter account to keep up with his creepy story that a dead baby is haunting him inside his apartment. This dead baby is said to have had some sort of a mishap in life because his ghostly head is shaped as if an anvil fell on it, leaving his skill with a rather gruesome disfigurement.

As LAD Bible reports, “if you haven’t been following the scary episodes of Adam Ellis, then you are sorely missing out.” They call him “the bloke who reckons a dead baby is haunting him.” He recently posted some rather creepy tales about the things going on in his apartment complete with a few videos and some pictures.

He calls the ghost of the dead baby “Dear David” and being an illustrator, he did take a swipe at drawing how Dear David appears to him at the end of his bed at night. That post is seen below in the first tweet.

The Daily Mail reports that Adam Ellis has gained fame on Twitter for his “Dear David” posts. Sharing his tales of a dead child’s ghost that he claims is haunting him. He has been “enthralling” Twitter users with his spooky ghost story.

Dear David comes to Ellis in his dreams, which causes him to have sleep paralysis. He claims to see the baby at the foot of his bed.

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

After Ellis moved into the apartment upstairs, his cats suddenly developed a tendency of waiting for Dear David at his front door exactly at midnight. It seems that midnight is coincidently the same time that whoever comes across Dear David is allowed to ask him two questions, according to the Twitter saga developed or reported by Ellis.

But then, after a few moments, Maxwell freaks out and jumps over something invisible. pic.twitter.com/DIl1O34vPY — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

To date, Ellis has 549K Twitter followers, which seems to indicate there’s a lot of people following his day to day escapades with Dear David. His Dear David Twitter saga is a popular destination these days. His Twitter tales are laid-out in tweets and it isn’t anything special, it is just a run-of-the-mill Twitter page with a lot of visitors. But what he has to say is apparently interesting enough to gravitate the masses his way.

The Daily Mail reports on other odd things that have happened to Ellis which is reported by the illustrator via his Twitter account. He “found an abandoned hearse near his house” and he has seen “a dark figure staring in his window.”

During his Dear David Twitter saga, Ellis has uploaded two videos, one showing a chair rocking on its own and an even more spooky video of a green jar seemingly moving on its own. According to LAD Bible, David had one of the eeriest interactions with this dead baby as of yet.

Adam wrote the following.

“Last night I dreamed about him again. It was almost exactly the same as the first time I saw him. He was staring right at me, just like the first time. Again, I felt paralyzed & could barely move. But this time, something was different. David glared at me, and I dreaded what I knew was coming. He was going to get out of the chair and come toward me, like before.”

He then added this.

“I thought, ‘If David is going to kill me, maybe I can at least get evidence on my phone’. I started snapping pictures in the dark. I felt terrified, but I kept taking photos. David limped closer toward me, never taking his eyes off me. Soon I was face to face with him.”

Then he offers the climax but quickly reels it in as a dream.

“But it was a dream after all, so I got up and went to work, and after a while, the stress of the dream melted away.

Next, he writes the following.

“But tonight I noticed something that petrified me.”

Apparently, Ellis wants his readers to know that it might not have been a dream after all because when he looked at his camera, he saw a camera roll of black pictures all taken from the night before, which is what he thought he dreamed. He posted a few pictures that were black, but if you turn the brightness up, there is a small figure seen. Those pictures are posted in tweets from Ellis below.

He goes on to say that now he is getting phone calls from numbers he doesn’t know but when a “small voice” whispers “hello,” he hangs up. It looks like Ellis has quite the following and according to LAD Bible, he keeps his Twitter followers updated on Dear David but they warn if he stops posting for a while then “we’ll know something has happened to him.”

Below are the dark pictures that Ellis claims showed up on his camera. They are dark, so Ellis suggested you turn up your brightness, which is the directions he posted on the tweets for better viewing. If you look there is a figure in the pictures, but it is not clear what that figure is.

This is the one that made my heart drop. pic.twitter.com/twjER4W7qo — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017

