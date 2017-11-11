‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: New Leak Teases Snoke And Luke’s First Meeting

As the release of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi draws closer, the film is becoming less and less of a mystery with more information being released and leaks finding their way to the web.

In fact, a couple of new images shared to the hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh by a Twitter user revealed some interesting information about Supreme Leader Snoke and how he is connected to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

These photos show the head piece of a costume based on the ancient Sith that was sold as part of the Star Wars: Episode 8 promotion. According to Zeroh, it is an accurate reproduction of what will be seen in The Last Jedi as far as the design goes.

This is why it is intriguing to see Snoke in the images with a huge gash behind his head, which has never been seen before. In Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, he was only shown via hologram. In the upcoming sequel, fans will get to see his true form including this hidden wound.

If the leak is anything to go by, Snoke’s injuries are worse than anticipated. Looking at the deep and long slash at the back of the First Order leader’s head, Zeroh believes that it could have been done by a lightsaber.

The Star Wars watcher suggests that it might have been Luke’s doing during an intense confrontation he had with Snoke in the past, although it is to be noted that his beloved weapon was not with him all these years and he will actually just get to use it again in The Last Jedi.

With that in mind, it is made possible that it is an injury that Snoke will acquire at some point in Star Wars: Episode 8. Either way, it is being said that someone is responsible for his badly damaged state with Luke the most likely candidate. Having mastered the ways of the Force after all this time, he would not need a lightsaber to fight and devastate.

Unfortunately, Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will not delve into the story of Snoke as a character, but Zeroh did say that his backstory will be touched upon in the film, which could reveal as to why he is in such state.

A previous rumor suggested that the new Star Wars villain was locked away for many years as as to stop him from killing and destroying. This caused his body to weaken and degenerate. It has been said in the past that before all this, he was a handsome lad.

In Star Wars: Episode 8, Snoke will reportedly continue his efforts to regain his full strength and power, and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and even Rey (Daisy Ridley) could be the key to that.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]