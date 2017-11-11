Donald Trump Impersonator Crashes Mika Brzezinski And Joe Scarborough’s Star-Studded Engagement Party

A Donald Trump impersonator unexpectedly crashed the engagement party of Morning Joe’s hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Thursday, reports Page Six.

The co-hosts of MSNBC’s famous news program got engaged in late April during a trip to French Riviera and plan to marry next year. On Thursday night, they threw an intimate party for their close friends and colleagues to celebrate their engagement, and it was hosted by contributor and car czar Steve Rattner at his New York City apartment, according to Fox News. Many other high-profile celebrities and politicians also attended Mika and Joe’s engagement party, including Senator Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Congressman and financier Harold Fold Jr, Peggy Noonan, anchors Charlie Rose, Gayle King, and Reverend Al Sharpton, according to Splash News.

Rattner was proposing a toast to the “First Couple of Cable News” when a Donald Trump impersonator walked into the gathering.

“I need to correct you. The fake news is at it again. They love to lie. The show is awful and unwatchable. People are saying it was canceled weeks ago,” the impersonator, who has not been identified but is believed to be a friend of Mika and Joe, said.

“I never colluded with Russia, and I never gave intelligence to Russians because I never had intelligence and I never will.”

"Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged: https://t.co/emG0BgkOod pic.twitter.com/VuzwMBCLii — The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2017

Both Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have been staunch critics of the Trump administration. They got into a Twitter feud with the president earlier this year after he attacked them, saying Mika was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” after she said that the country was increasingly feeling like a “developing dictatorship” on Morning Joe show. Widespread condemnation for his tweets didn’t stop Trump from going on to call Joe “crazy” and Mika “dumb as a rock” while also claiming that their opinions on the show were manufactured by their bosses. The anchor couple retorted back in a piece they wrote for the Washington Post, saying that the White House was pressurizing them to issue an apology to Trump, and accused staff members of blackmail.

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

“The Donald Trump we knew before the campaign was a flawed character but one who still seemed capable of keeping his worst instincts in check,” they wrote.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]