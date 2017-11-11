Watch Michigan State Vs. Ohio State 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Time & Odds

On Saturday, college football fans can watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State live streaming online or on television as the battle for the Big Ten East title continues. Both teams currently sit at 7-2 overall with a 5-1 conference record to set up today’s clash. Of the two, the Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a stinging loss, while the Michigan State Spartans are coming off a 27-24 upset of the No. 7 Nittany Lions. Here are all of the latest game details including matchup odds, start time, television channel, and Michigan State vs. Ohio State live streaming options.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will host today’s game and are looking for a bounce-back win. Last week saw their College Football Playoff chances likely crushed by a 55-24 loss to unranked Iowa. Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett finished with 208 yards and three touchdowns on 18-for-34 passing, but was also picked off four times. His opponent, Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley, threw five touchdowns and 226 yards on a 20-for-31 passing performance with no interceptions. Ohio State will try to limit those turnovers as they return home to focus on the division title now.

On the other side, the Spartans pulled off the upset over the Penn State Nittany Lions in their previous game. As ESPN indicated, that win came in a game that lasted seven hours in Lansing, Michigan due to a weather delay. It was also decided by just three points as kicker Matt Coghlin had the game-winning field goal for Michigan State. Now they’ll try to ride the momentum of that 27-24 upset over the former-No. 7 Nittany Lions into a tough road game today. This game could very well help decide the Big Ten East conference title as well as who will play in the Big Ten Championship Game next month.

Despite Michigan State’s big upset, one would have to think this is a good spot for the home team, and that’s what oddsmakers are indicating. For today’s point spread, Odds Shark lists the Ohio State Buckeyes as huge favorites at home by 16 points. For the moneyline, they’re priced anywhere from -700 to -770 while the visiting Spartans are +450 to +575 underdogs. The over/under points total is at 54 for the complete game in Ohio.

Over their last six games against the Buckeyes, Michigan State holds a 4-2 record against the spread, but they’re just 3-10 straight up in the two teams’ last 13 meetings. The under has also hit four of the last six times these two teams met.

Saturday afternoon’s Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game gets started at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans will find live television coverage for this matchup on FOX and their affiliate channels around the country. For live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers in participating regions should be able to use Fox Sports Go via their official website or compatible apps for devices such as smartphones, tablets, video game systems, and other streaming media devices.

