‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Discovers Valentin-Liv Connection, Cassadine Heir Blackmailed

General Hospital spoilers reveal the latest plot involving Alexis. While the rest of Port Charles struggles to figure out who’s Jason and who’s Drew, Alexis will find a way to get Julian out of Pentonville. While investigating, she will find out Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) involvement with Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker). After digging up the information, she will coerce her half-brother into giving her what she wants.

After receiving news about Julian’s condition in prison, Alexis tried to ask Ava (Maura West) to help her brother. However, she refused to do so. Given the circumstances, General Hospital spoilers tease Alexis will feel frustrated. Alexis thinks Olivia will help out Julian, and she will ask for advice from Nora (Hillary B. Smith). During their conversation, General Hospital spoilers reveal Nora will ask her why she thinks Liv will get Julian out of prison. Even if the odds are against her, Alexis will do everything in her power to assist Julian in his time of needs.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Alexis’ persistence will eventually pay off. While pursuing her original plan to ask for Liv’s help, she will stumble upon a surprising fact.

Co-Head Writer Chris Van Etten reveals Alexis wants to see justice served, “as she would for anyone.” There could be more to it, but this is what Alexis chose to believe.

Might Valentin consider working with Anna to take down Cassandra? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/C3x2FWR2jC — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 7, 2017

Alexis will find out Valentin paid for Olivia’s legal fees. This information will surprise her. She had no idea Olivia and Valentin had a relationship where he would spend money on her attorneys. Since this is a new discovery, Alexis will realize she is on the right path. General Hospital spoilers reveal she will pursue this lead to find out about the connection between the two.

Armed with this knowledge, Alexis will seek out Valentin. General Hospital spoilers reveal Valentin will keep his cool during the confrontation. However, when Alexis threatens to reveal this information to Sonny, he will feel the heat. If the Port Charles mob boss learns he has a connection with the woman who killed his son, he will be in big trouble. Valentin had to ask for Anna’s help to bring Cassandra down, and his hands are full at the moment. If Sonny wants payback for his involvement with Liv, things will become dangerous and complicated.

Sonny is currently helping Patient 6 recover his identity and trying to look into the current Jason’s claim. Although the mob boss has several things to occupy his time, this will not prevent Sonny from targeting Valentin.

In exchange for her silence, Alexis will ask for Valentin’s help. For now, Alexis will live by the rule that the ends justify the means. It seems like she will finally find someone who can help her set Julian free. General Hospital spoilers reveal Valentin will make a strategic decision to protect his interests.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Toby Canham/Getty Images]