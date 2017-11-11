Kylie Jenner Being Forced To Hide Her Pregnancy By Momager Kris Jenner?

Kris Jenner is doing everything in her power to control Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. The momager is reportedly forcing Kris to hide her baby bump until she’s ready to appear in public. The only problem is that Kylie is sick and tired of hiding.

An inside source told In Touch Weekly that Kylie has been out of the public eye for months and that she is starting to get a little paranoid. The reality star reportedly can’t trust anyone and is an emotional mess at the moment. Kris couldn’t keep a lid on Kylie’s pregnancy with Travis Scott, but she’s trying her best to do damage control from here on out.

Unfortunately for the family, Kris’s controlling ways are driving a wedge between her and her daughter. Not only does Kylie have to deal with being pregnant at a young age, but there was already tension between her and Kris before she got knocked up. Even more, Kylie wasn’t even sure about keeping the child when she first found out.

While Kris and Kylie battle it out behind the scenes, Hollywood Life reports that Scott is off touring. The rapper is currently out of town performing across the nation and has pretty much left Kylie to her own devices. For Kylie Jenner, an inside source claims that she loves the space and that she’s been using the free time to run her businesses. Scott is expected to wrap up his tour at the beginning of 2018, which is around the time Kylie is scheduled to have the baby.

Kylie’s romance with Scott is nothing like her previous relationship with Tyga. While Kylie and Scott are rarely spotted together in public, she and Tyga were practically inseparable when they went out on the town. This level of independence has been great for Kylie, who has grown up and matured since her days with Tyga.

Kylie and Kris have not confirmed the pregnancy. Kylie has only been dating Scott since last spring after having dumped Tyga in March. Neither of them has commented on the pregnancy rumors or how Kris is trying to control the narrative moving forward.

