NBA: Celtics beat Hornets from 18-points down

The Boston Celtics completed a remarkable comeback against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The Celtics where 18-points down and were looking to extend their winning streak to 11 games. At the end of the first-quarter, the Celtics had 11-points and Hornets 26-points. The Hornets just edged out the Celtics in the second-quarter scoring 31-30. However, in the third and fourth-quarter, the Celtics outplayed the Hornets by scoring 23-19 and 26-11. The Hornets went for it in the final quarter but Celtics managed to hang on to their lead, winning 90-87.

Jaylen Brown got 10-points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics, while Kemba Walker got 20-points and 11 assists for the Hornets. Walker will be disappointed losing to Celtics after a brilliant performance from him. Kyrie Irving left the game after being hit by an accidental elbow from Aron Baynes. He was ruled out for the rest of the game and is being checked for symptoms of a concussion. Irving is averaging 22 points and 5.7 assists per game for the Celtics this year.

The win by the Celtics at TD Garden was a strong team effort, forward Jayson Tatum scored 16-points, made one assist and 2 rebounds and Marcus Morris scored 14-points and made 7 rebounds. Terry Rozier scored 15-points, made four assists and seven rebounds, while Shane Larkin scored 16-points and one rebound. Kemba was the star man for the Hornets but Frank Kaminsky and Dwayne Bacon also joined him on double digits; Kaminsky with 14-points, one assist and two rebounds and Bacon with 10-points and 4 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum scores 16 points as @celtics win 11th straight game! pic.twitter.com/6XWiKVqxKu — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2017

Celtics are No. 1 in the league and the Hornets were looking to break a 3-game losing streak when both teams met. However, the Charlotte Hornets collapsed at the fourth-quarter just like they did against the New York Knicks on Tuesday extending their losing streak to four.

The Hornets held an 11-point lead heading into the fourth against the Knicks but were outscored 35-19 in the fourth-quarter, they also blew their 18-point lead against the Celtics on Friday. The Hornets look very vulnerable defensively after their fourth consecutive loss. The Celtics on the other have the best record in the NBA completing their 11 game winning streak by beating the Hornets.

