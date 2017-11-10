On Tuesday, the WWE sent home both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from the WWE European Tour. The reason given at the time was that Vince McMahon was punishing Zayn and Owens for “conduct deemed detrimental” to the WWE. The word is that the two men went off script on SmackDown Live following their match with The New Day. While there were rumors that both wrestlers were unhappy with the WWE, PWInsider reported on Friday that both men are now scheduled to return to action this next Tuesday when SmackDown Live arrives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Original Reasons For The WWE Punishment

Dave Meltzer reported that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn “went into business on their own” when their match against The New Day ended. The original plan was that The New Day was supposed to beat down Zayn and Owens after the match and that never happened.

The New Day getting some revenge on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after their WWE match was supposed to be a setup to a tag team match between the two teams on SmackDown Live when it arrived in Charlotte next week. However, instead of taking the beatdown, both Zayn and Owens slid out of the ring and escaped while New Day looked on, somewhat confused.

According to the reports, Vince McMahon called the shots on sending both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn home after this event. The men left early from the tour and have yet to return to the WWE.

Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Reportedly Unhappy

This punishment and the entire event that led to it comes at an interesting time. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, a number of sources indicate that both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been “difficult to work with” recently and that both men are very unhappy right now in the WWE.

The reports indicate that they are unhappy about the WWE firing Jimmy Jacobs as well as Neville walking out due to his own dissatisfaction with the WWE. Jacobs is a long-time friend of Owens and Zayn and the WWE fired him after he took a photo with The Young Bucks in the parking lot of a Monday Night Raw event and posted it on social media.

Kevin Owens and Jimmy Jacobs were part of the same faction, SCUM, in Ring of Honor before Owens signed with the WWE. Whether the dissatisfaction with backstage politics led to Owens and Zayn going off script or not is unknown.

What Is Next For Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn In The WWE?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are both returning to SmackDown Live this next week. Vince McMahon has seemed to get behind both men, so it is assumed their roles are safe for now. McMahon actually took a bump for Owens, so that speaks volumes for his thoughts on the big man. Zayn said that McMahon was hand’s on in creating his new heel persona.

There is one thing that some fans have speculated. There is always a chance that the WWE sent Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn home as part of a storyline angle. The two have threatened to cause problems for SmackDown Live‘s Survivor Series team, so this could all just be a WWE angle playing into real-life problems.

