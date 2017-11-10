Louis C.K. Scandal: Comedian’s 2017 Film ‘I Love You, Daddy’ Canceled In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Accusations

The distributor of Louis C.K.’s 2017 film I Love You, Daddy has announced that it “will not be moving forward with the release” following the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding the comedian, reports Deadline.

The Orchard signed a $5 million deal with Louis C.K. after his film debuted at Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film was scheduled to hit theaters on November 17 and was set for a wider release on December 1.

Orchard also cancelled I Love You, Daddy’s premiere on November 9, the same day the New York Times published a report in which five women — some of them fellow comedians — accused Louis C.K. of inappropriate sexual behavior.

For years, unsubstantiated rumors that the comedian masturbated in front of his colleagues had been making their rounds. Perhaps emboldened by the recent wave of sexual harassment accusations made against famous luminaries in the film industry, five women came forward to tell their stories — pretty much confirming the rumors.

As previously reported by Rolling Stone, one accuser claims that Louis C.K. masturbated in front of two women. Another alleged that C.K. pleasured himself while talking to her on the phone.

Louis CK update:

•The distributor of his new film "I Love You, Daddy" will not be releasing the film

•HBO said it will remove the comedian's work from its on-demand services

•FX, which airs "Louie," said it was "very troubled" https://t.co/eAIYZZ5oqi — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 10, 2017

I Love You, Daddy, which was written and directed by Louis C.K., stars the comedian playing the role of a TV producer whose 17-year-old daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) has fallen in love with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich).

Not long after the premiere screening, some critics took note of the film’s troubling sexual context, particularly its similarities to the sexual misconduct rumors surrounding C.K.

As reported by Los Angeles Times, I Love You, Daddy co-stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Charlie Day have decided they will not be promoting the film after they were made aware of the sexual misconduct allegations made against Louis C.K.

C.K. reportedly refused to comment on the New York Times report. Meanwhile, the comedian’s rep has yet to respond to Rolling Stone’s initial request for comment.

Netflix, which aired Louis C.K.’s 2017 show early in this year, has decided not to stream the second part of the stand-up comedy special following the allegations.

“The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing,” a Netflix spokesperson said on Friday. “Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned.”

Netflix just dropped a Louis C.K. stand-up special following sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/G2FYXibRIs — TIME (@TIME) November 10, 2017

FX, the network airing C.K.’s popular comedy series Louie, told the New York Times that they are reviewing the matter but went on to say that the network had “received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K.” for the past eight years.

[Featured Image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]