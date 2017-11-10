Celebrities React To Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation,’ The Squad Speaks Out

Taylor Swift’s Reputation has been available for over 12 hours, and celebrities and fans alike are taking to social media to praise the album. Members of Taylor’s squad wasted no time in celebrating their friend, while known enemies Katy Perry and Kanye West have stayed noticeably silent.

Longtime Taylor pal and current collaborator Ed Sheeran shared a screenshot from his phone on Instagram explaining how proud he was to be on the new album. Ed, along with rapper Future, collaborated with Taylor on Reputation’s second track, “End Game.” Taylor commented on Ed’s photo, noticing her buddy paused the song at the 13-second mark.

She joked, “You pausing it at 13 seconds is one of the reason’s we’re in this friendship for LIFE.”

Thirteen has long been Taylor’s lucky number, according to MTV. The singer was born on December 13, her first album went gold in 13 weeks, and she claims to always be seated in the 13th seat or row when she wins her awards.

“Bad Blood” video stars Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt praised their squad leader by sharing photos of Reputation’s album cover on social media. Lily used fire emojis to praise Reputation, while Martha explained how emotional the new record made her.

The youngest band member of HAIM, Alana Haim, applauded the album’s 12th track, “Dress,” by repeating its title over and over. Alana and her sisters have been friends with Taylor for years, and they often hang out with the signer on special occasions.

Teen Wolf actor Colton Haynes raved about the last track on Reputation, “New Year’s Day.” The song is being regarded as the rawest on the album.

Colton confessed, “I can’t find the words to explain how much I love this song.”

In a separate tweet, Colton glorified Reputation in its entirety. The actor praised her lyrics and explained that’s why Taylor wins so many awards.

Cover artist Madilyn Bailey called Reputation “a piece of art,” from which she has already covered “Look What You Made Me Do.” Madilyn has also covered “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “22” from past Taylor albums.

Joseph Kahn is an acclaimed music video director who has worked with Taylor for many years now. He is the genius behind the award-winning “Bad Blood” video, as well as Taylor’s hits “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out of the Woods.” Kahn also directed Reputation’s two music videos thus far, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It?”

Kahn called Reputation a “monster” on Twitter and declared “This. Is. Pop,” when speaking of the singer’s sixth studio album. Kahn will likely direct Swift’s next several videos from Reputation.

Reputation is available for purchase everywhere, while streaming is still not yet available.

