Why Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Rarely Kissed In Public

Queen Elizabeth II has been in love with Prince Philip since they were teenagers, and the royal couple is getting ready to celebrate their 70th anniversary. While the two rarely show affection in public, here’s an inside look into how they’ve made their marriage last over the decades.

According to People, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have always been a great team and rely heavily on each other’s strengths. The two recently put on a short reception at Windsor Castle, and eyewitnesses watched as Phillip charmed the crowd while a more reserved Elizabeth watched. The couple may be approaching 70 years together on November 20, but their relationship is as strong as it’s ever been.

Elizabeth’s incredibly long marriage is yet another milestone for the monarch. Two years ago, she became the longest-reigning Queen of England, surpassing Queen Victoria’s previous mark. She fell in love with Philip when she was only 13 years old. Philip was 18 at the time, and Elizabeth couldn’t get enough of his piercing blue eyes.

Despite their love, Express reports that the two rarely show affection in public. In fact, there are only a handful of times when the public caught Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip kissing. They shared a kiss during Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 and again in 1991 when they ushered in the new year in New York City. Although they are on the verge of celebrating their 70th anniversary, this trend probably won’t change anytime soon.

Although the pair have remained together as long as the average lifespan, they have experienced a few road bumps along the way. For one, Philip has long been rumored to have a wandering eye, and it wasn’t uncommon for him to spend weekends away from his wife. These rumors, of course, have never been substantiated and it’s clear they worked out whatever issues came their way. It also helped that Philip ran the house behind closed doors despite his public title as Elizabeth’s consort.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s next public appearance is scheduled for November 12 when the couple will appear at London’s Cenotaph memorial in honor of the country’s veterans.

[Featured Image by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images]