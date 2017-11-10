‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: No One Wants To Be Drew, Patient 6, Sonny Dig Up Current Jason’s History

Next week, General Hospital spoilers reveal Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will deal with the results of the DNA test. Port Charles residents are divided over the issue involving Jason’s identity. The announcement of the DNA test results could shed some truth, but it will also lead to more conflicts and lies. Franco will reveal what he knows or at least part of it. Unfortunately, it will not answer the question of who Jason is.

Everyone Wants To Be Jason

General Hospital spoilers reveal there will be a lot of tension in Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) residence. Jason, Sam (Kelly Monaco), Patient 6, and Jordan will have questions only Franco can answer. Franco will confirm Jason had a twin, but this admission will not shed light on the biggest question people have. Franco will reveal the possibility that someone faked Andrew’s birth certificate. This could mean one man is Jason and the other man is Andrew.

Shelly Altman reveals Patient 6 wants the same thing as the other people in the room. General Hospital spoilers hint Patient 6 wants to know if Franco can prove his claims since it seems incredulous. However, Franco will not be entirely honest about what he knows. Franco can reveal who Jason and Andrew is, but he will not talk about it.

According to the General Hospital Co-Head Writer, Franco could be thinking Sam will choose the real Jason. This means the Jason everyone knows could end up nursing a broken heart. Franco fears Liz will end up with that Jason, which will leave him heartbroken. This fear is enough to force Franco to keep quiet about what he knows.

Aside from that, he already achieved some understanding with the current Jason. They may not be best buddies but the man doesn’t hate him as much as Patient 6 does. If classic Jason reclaims his identity, Franco’s life and happiness could be in danger. The man lost five years of his life, and Franco needs to start from scratch to win the man’s trust. Knowing all this, General Hospital spoilers suggest Franco will try to conceal the truth for as long as he can.

Patient 6, Sonny Look For Clues

Given the latest revelation, General Hospital spoilers reveal Patient 6 and current Jason will try to prove the other man is Drew not Jason. Sonny already took Patient 6’s side, and he will help his comrade to prove the current Jason is Drew.

According to Altman’s statement in the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Sonny and Patient 6 will look into the current Jason’s background. Sonny and classic Jason believe what happened to the man who now lives as Jason could provide clues as to who Drew is. While everyone scrambles to find the truth, Franco will remain quiet to protect his interests. Next week, spoilers tease Jason will suffer from a devastating blow. This might have something to do with Sonny and Patient 6’s investigation. Will the duo find proof hinting the current Jason is actually Drew?

It will be a chaotic week, and General Hospital spoilers reveal more confusion as the mystery continues to unravel.

