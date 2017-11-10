‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Family Is Reportedly Glad She Didn’t Get Pregnant While Dating Matt Baier

Amber Portwood’s family is said to be more relieved than shocked about the Teen Mom OG star’s pregnancy.

While Amber Portwood seemed to jump the gun a bit with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who she began dating just months ago, her family isn’t upset to see that she conceived so quickly. Instead, a new report claims, they are happy to see that she has moved on from her controversial ex-fiancé Matt Baier before having a baby with him.

“If it was inevitable and she had to get pregnant with either Andrew or Matt, it’s safe to say her family would feel more comfortable with the current situation,” the insider told Radar Online on November 10.

Although Amber Portwood’s family reportedly respected Matt Baier, they always suspected that there was something “fishy” about his relationship with the Teen Mom OG star. They were also never fully comfortable with Baier dating Portwood — and who could blame them? After all, Baier has been in the headlines for years for reportedly having at least nine children with seven different women.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon faced rumors of a pregnancy at the end of last month and eventually confirmed the reports days later. Around the same time, a source close to the Teen Mom OG star told Radar Online that the pregnancy was “totally unexpected” but came as good news to the longtime reality star.

“She’s been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good,” the source noted.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier attempted to mend their engagement over the summer during filming on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars but that didn’t happen. Instead, Portwood chose to move on from the relationship with Baier and began dating Andrew Glennon, who worked as a lighting technician on the show, a short time later.

Since striking up a romance, Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend have been splitting their time between Indiana, where Portwood and her family reside, and Malibu, California, where Glennon lives. They also traveled to Hawaii for a romantic vacation weeks ago.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

