‘Destiny 2’: Xur Brings Helmet Retreads And An Exotic Grenade Launcher This Weekend

PC gamers get their first taste of Exotic retreads in Destiny 2 this weekend. Xur is back and the armor he has offering has all been seen before for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players while those on the PC will have already seen the Warlock armor. Meanwhile, the weapon of the week comes from the least used heavy weapon type in the shooter.

Destiny 2 players can find Xur in the “Watcher’s Grave” area of Nessus this weekend through the weekly reset on Tuesday, November 14. He is sitting up in the same tree as usual next to a dead Vex that can be scanned by your Ghost. Players can mark his location on the Destination map, fast travel to the area, and pretty much go straight ahead.

The Prospector is the weapon of the week and is the first time a pure Grenade Launcher has been sold by Xur. Hunters will likely be the most disappointed in the armor as they have already seen the Foetracer Helmet twice before. Titans have seen An Insurmountable Skullfort before as well but Warlocks saw Eye of Another World just two weeks ago.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scale according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270. You’ll need to Infuse the items to make them any more powerful than that.

The Prospector

This Grenade Launcher is the one Exotic item not seen from Xur before. The Prospector comes with the “Excavation” perk that allows players to fire multiple grenades by holding down the trigger and then detonating them all at the same time by releasing the trigger. This gives it a niche in Destiny 2 for players to lay traps against enemies.

The problem is Grenade Launchers are in a poor spot in the Destiny 2 meta overall. Even the better ones like The Prospector are rarely used by Guardians.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

An Insurmountable Skullfort returns from the days of Destiny 1 with slightly tweaked perks. The “Transfusion Matrix” perk makes this a Striker Titan helmet, as it triggers health regeneration and restores melee energy with every Arc melee kill.

Foetracer

If any Destiny 2 players missed this Exotic helmet when it was first sold, here is a second chance. The Foetracer is good for all Hunter sub-classes and will mark targeted enemies while also boosting damage to marked enemies with low health.

Eye of Another World

Warlocks who want to get their Grenade, Melee, and Rift abilities back faster will want to consider the Eye of Another World Exotic Helmet. The “Cerebral Uplink” intrinsic perk grants faster ability regeneration speed and highlights enemies. While other Exotic Helmets may be better in PVE, this one excels for Warlocks of any class who want their ability’s back faster in Destiny 2’s Crucible.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]