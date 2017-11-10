Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once considered the epitome of love in the entertainment industry. Their philanthropic work also proved that they both were using their star power in the right direction. However, their 12-year romance came to an end in September of last year. Despite all denials from their representatives and well-wishers, Brad and Angelina released an official statement in September stating that due to irreconcilable differences, they both have decided to end their marriage that lasted for around two years.

After parting ways, there were many reports online talking about their six children and how both Pitt and Jolie will raise them. A recent report allegedly claims that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie recently fought over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, as to who will be spending the holiday season with the children.

A new report claimed that The Lost City of Z movie star reportedly turned down an invitation to spend Thanksgiving with his estranged wife and their six children. According to a report published by Life & Style, the 53-year-old Pitt was looking forward to taking a break from his busy schedule and spend Thanksgiving 2017 with Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline.

It was earlier reported by Inquisitr that an alleged report suggested that ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to end their marriage, the megastar has not been publicly spotted with his children. It was also reported that it’s been more than 500 days since Brad has spent some quality time with the children he has with Angelina Jolie.

An alleged insider further revealed to Life & Style that it was Angelina Jolie who sent an invitation to her ex-husband Brad Pitt, calling him to her home so that he can spend Thanksgiving afternoon with their children.

However, Brad does not trust Angelina and wished to avoid a fighting scene between them in front of their kids during a holiday. The report allegedly claimed that Brad allegedly declined the invitation, but asked his ex-wife whether their children could spend part of the Thanksgiving day with him. But the star reportedly left with a shattered heart after Angelina Jolie’s assistant called him to inform that none of their children would be spending the holiday with him at his house.

“There are two choices for Brad,” explains the alleged insider. “Fight back and get angry every time she pulls a stunt, which would only impact the kids, or handle it like a mature adult. If that means he won’t see the kids as much or at the holidays, he has made peace with it.”

Gossip Cop later debunked the claims. The site reported that their sources have declined to say whether any holiday custody schedule has been worked out between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. At the same time, neither of their representatives have confirmed the recent claims.

Do you think Brad Pitt should spend Thanksgiving 2017 with ex-wife Angelina Jolie at her house so that he can be with his children? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]