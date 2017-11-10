Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Playboy ‘In Love’ With Teen Model, Kourtney Kardashian Thinks It’s Fake?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are definitely enjoying their whirlwind romance and it appears to be getting more and more serious by the minute. In fact, the couple’s relationship is moving so fast that the self-proclaimed “Lord” is reportedly “in love” with his new girlfriend. Kourtney Kardashian reacts to her ex and Lionel Richie’s daughter’s romance.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival in May. But knowing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s reputation with women, people assumed that it was just another quick hook-up. However, the couple slammed all the doubters as they still appear to be more and more in love in their recent outings.

An earlier report even claimed that Scott Disick is finally ready to give up his playboy ways for Sofia Richie. Kourtney Kardashian has repeatedly said in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that there is no hope for her ex to fix his life, but apparently, he is doing it now for the 19-year-old model.

In fact, a new report now revealed that Scott Disick has been telling his friends that he is “in love” with Sofia Richie. While this is such a big deal coming from a full-fledged playboy, Kourtney Kardashian is talking all the rumors with “a grain of salt.”

Want to win my whole @prettylittlething collection? Follow @prettylittlething for the chance to enter. #ad Winner will be selected 11.11.17, watch out for the winner on their story. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Although the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan appears to have finally moved on from Scott Disick, the said report noted that she is worried that the father of her three children, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, will do something drastic, like eloping with Sofia Richie, “just for the pure shock value and attention.”

It can be recalled that when Scott Disick hooked up with Bella Thorne back in May, Kim and Khloe Kardashian believed that it was just his desperate effort to show Kourtney that he has moved on. The 38-year-old reality star was enjoying her new romance with model and former boxer, Younes Bendjima, and her sisters believe that “Lord Disick” was just trying to get her attention.

This is probably the reason why Kourtney Kardashian is not taking Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship too seriously. There is a chance that he’s just doing it to make her jealous despite reports that he is already falling for the teen model.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]