Blac Chyna Drops Lawsuit Against Kardashian-Jenner Sisters — Except For Kim

Blac Chyna seems to have a sudden change of heart as she reportedly spared the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters — all except for Kim. The Rob & Chyna star, who previously sued the entire family, filed a new complaint dropping four of Rob’s siblings.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been revealed that the 29-year-old former exotic dancer has made a shocking move of omitting Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie from the formerly lengthy list of defendants.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars can now breathe a sigh of relief as they don’t have to deal with Blac Chyna’s explosive battery and harassment lawsuit against the family.

However, one Kardashian sister was not exempted from the new lawsuit. According to the webloid, Blac Chyna included Kim in her complaint once again, along with Rob and their momager Kris Jenner.

In the documents obtained by the gossip site, it has been noted that the Lashed Bar owner still calls her 30-year-old ex-fiance an “abuser,” adding that Kim and Kris plotted to ruin her career following their nasty split.

It can be recalled that on October, Blac Chyna’s original lawsuit claimed that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family members are “predators.” The reality star also accused the famous clan of damaging her reputation online, adding that their “slut-shaming” and “trashing” affected her career negatively.

Apparently, Blac Chyna has lost major endorsement deals, hosting gigs, appearances, and other projects because of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

She also claimed that the powerful clan influenced the network to cancel the second season of Rob & Chyna, which had already begun filming.

It remains unclear why Blac Chyna decided to drop the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in her lawsuit.

With Blac Chyna’s move of sparing Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, many are wondering if the nasty feud will have a chance to be settled peacefully.

Previously, Radar Online reported that Blac Chyna is allegedly making an effort to make peace with the family for the sake of her daughter Dream. According to the webloid, the reality star has reached out to the famous family and invited them to Dream’s first birthday party.

Apparently, Blac Chyna invited Rob, Kris, and the famous sisters to a party that she is throwing for Dream, who was born on November 10, 2016.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is allegedly skeptical of Blac Chyna’s motives, adding that it might be all for the show.

