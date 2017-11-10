‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Just Released A Lip Kit

Ariana Madix teamed up with Frankie Rose Cosmetics to release a new holiday lip kit called the Ariana Nudist Lip Set, which is currently available online and in exclusive retailers.

Earlier this week, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie and Brad Kearns, celebrated the launch of Madix’s career in cosmetics at the C.O.D. Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Restaurant bartender was seen showing off her blonde bob in a dark blue cocktail dress.

According to a report by The Daily Dish on November 9, Ariana Madix’s Nudist Lip Set comes with three different choices in lipsticks, including “Bare With Me”, a classic nude color, “Strip Down,” a deep-berry color, and “Peeping Tom,” a nude hue with a pink undertone.

During her Frankie Rose x Ariana event earlier this week, Ariana Madix took to her Twitter and Instagram pages to announce that her products were now available and share a number of photos from her exciting evening. She also thanked her friends who participated in the celebration.

“It was a night I’ll never forget!” Ariana Madix wrote in the caption of one of her many Instagram images on Thursday night, November 8.

In other Ariana Madix news, the reality star and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, appeared to be facing some relationship drama in the recently released trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 6. However, during an appearance at the end of last month in Los Angeles, they seemed to be having a great time as they celebrated Halloween at a treats! Magazine event.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a source said last week that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were seen “dancing on the dance floor, posing together for pictures and [drinking] Absolut Elyx and Perrier Jouet.”

Other guests at the event included Gerard Butler, Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Josh Hutcheson, Diplo, Scott Eastwood, Chanel West Coast, Logan Paul, Halle Berry, and Alex Da Kid.

For more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

