Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Reveal Their Plans For The Holidays

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s are spending the holidays together, and they have already made plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singer appeared on the Netflix talk show, Chelsea, where she spoke about her Christmas traditions and her plans with her beau.

Stefani told host Chelsea Handler that she will be spending the holidays in Shelton’s home in Oklahoma, as well as in Los Angeles, California. The 48-year-old singer revealed that she’s having Thanksgiving in Oklahoma and spending Christmas in California, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

This wouldn’t be Stefani’s first Thanksgiving at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Last year, the happy couple celebrated with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, as well as her father, Dennis Stefani, and Shelton’s mother, Dorothy Shelton.

In the same interview, Stefani revealed that dating her fellow The Voice judge is a “culture shock,” as they grew up in different backgrounds. However, the Grammy-winning artist said she has grown to love Blake’s hometown after two years of dating and has learned to embrace their differences.

“I feel like my nature growing up was Orange County, like, the beach. That was it, which is beautiful, and incredible. But to be able to experience the middle of America, and the gorgeous Oklahoma, I mean, it is very beautiful there.”

Meanwhile, Stefani is promoting her new album, Christmas, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums Chart. The album, which was released on October 6 via Interscope Records, features 12 festive songs, including classic hits such as “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night,” and “Santa Baby.” The lead track, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” is a collaboration between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and is one of the six original songs on the album. The couple co-wrote the song with LP Busbee and Justin Tranter.

An exclusive Deluxe Edition of Christmas will be sold at Target and will include a 24-page hardback book featuring the singer’s personal holiday photos and images from her recording sessions for the album. Holiday bundles, which include t-shirts, Christmas cards, and ornaments, and a white vinyl edition, are also available on Stefani’s website.

