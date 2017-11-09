ESPN just premiered their “Nature Boy” Ric Flair documentary, 30 for 30, and they interviewed some huge names from Flair’s career. However, one of the more surprising names on the documentary to talk about Flair was none other than future WWE Hall of Fame superstar The Undertaker. When promoting the documentary, director Rory Karpf had some great things to say about the Dead Man of the WWE on Twitter.

Working With The Undertaker

Rory Karpf headed out to interview The Undertaker for the Ric Flair documentary and might have had little knowledge of what to expect when he met the Phenom. For years, The Undertaker lived his gimmick and rarely broke character. However, he has been a little more open in his real life as his career winds to a close.

When it comes to the interview with The Undertaker for the Ric Flair documentary, Karpf said that it was a nice experience. The director said that The Undertaker brewed coffee and provided snacks for the entire crew Karpf then said that The Undertaker was “one of the nicest people” that he has ever interviewed.

The ESPN documentary, Nature Boy, premiered on Nov. 7 and featured interviews 46 people in the feature, including names like Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Triple H, The Undertaker, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and more.

This is also one of a number of great documentaries by Rory Karpf, who also helmed the critically acclaimed I Hate Christian Laettner as well as The Book of Manning.

It's already been a very special evening as WWE Superstars and Legends show their support for @ricflairnatureboy's @ESPN @30for30. Even The #UNDERTAKER had to make an appearance! The magic continues with a special screening in #Atlanta. #NatureBoy #WOOOO A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

The Ric Flair ESPN Documentary

The ESPN Ric Flair documentary has received differing reviews from various publications, however, what many of the reviews touch on is that there is a lot missing from this story.

This isn’t because director Rory Karpf didn’t try. Sports Illustrated reported that Karpf got interviews with everyone he called on with the exception of Paul Heyman, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, those superstars played minor roles in the career of Flair.

The problem is that there are major times in his life that the documentary did not touch on. The Ringer reported that the biggest problem with “Nature Boy” is that the documentary is real as much as Ric Flair allowed it to be real. According to Triple H himself, Flair “is a consummate liar.”

There are moments of clarity, such as when the documentary takes on the subject of the death of Flair’s son Reid from a drug overdose. However, those are often overshadowed by Ric bragging about his overindulgence in life, particularly concerning the women in his life.

However, there was also a lot of talk from his contemporaries and that is where having a true legend like The Undertaker on hand to talk was so interesting. One has to wonder if ESPN has plans for a documentary about The Undertaker lined up one day down the line.

[Featured Image by WWE]