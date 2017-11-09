Where Is Josh Duggar Now? Wife Anna Duggar Limits Kids Update As Jill, Jessa, Jinger, & Joy Pursue Lawsuit

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, have been increasing their presence on the Duggar family’s social media. Since March of 2017, when they announced that they were expecting their fifth baby, the couple has been showing signs of returning to the public spotlight. Anna Duggar started giving updates about their kids on her Twitter. They even appeared in congratulatory videos for Joe and Kendra’s wedding on the family blog. However, they have not been seen much this fall as Season 6 of Counting On wrapped.

The 29-year-old Duggar and his wife welcomed their fifth baby, Mason Garrett Duggar, on September 12, 2017, after weeks of speculation. The couple was seen visiting the rehab he attended when his molestation scandal broke loose in 2015, just weeks before the baby was due.

This gave way to several other posts that featured Josh and Anna. Just two weeks after baby Mason was born, the Duggar family posted an old wedding picture of the couple to congratulate them on their anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary Josh and Anna! We love you both so much and are so thankful for God’s grace and love in your lives,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote. “We pray He will be with you as you follow Him. Love, Mom & Dad PS–We are also thankful for the beautiful legacy of five wonderful grandchildren!”

Even a few days before the baby’s arrival, Josh and Anna were seen in a series of videos featuring married Duggars congratulating Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on getting married. They looked in love more than ever. Anna had her hand around Josh the entire segment, and she gazed lovingly into his eyes when he was speaking.

Since this media blowout of a couple, who has been banned on TLC’s Counting On, the public has not seen either of them on the family’s Facebook page. While Anna posts about her kids’ birthdays on Twitter from time to time, she has stopped doing that recently as well.

Happy Birthday Mackynzie! ????You have grown up so much over the last 8 years & we love you! ❤️#Kynzie ???? pic.twitter.com/uJ5P7YIbem — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) October 9, 2017

Josh also has been busy handling various lawsuits in his life. He recently won a case against a Los Angeles based DJ who wanted to get money for the damages Josh caused on his career for stealing his picture for an Ashley Madison profile.

But there is yet another lawsuit to think of. The four sisters he molested — Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy Duggar — filed a suit against the city of Springdale and Rockford County, Arkansas, as well as InTouch Weekly, for releasing their names in the crimes that their brother has committed. While they have lost the part with the magazine, they are still in process of suing Arkansas government officials.

The most recent update on this case is that Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy are trying to stop Josh from joining their case.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

Do you think Josh, Anna, and their kids will start to appear more regularly on family Facebook? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]