Jenelle Evans Daughter Ensley: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Prove They Are Just Trying To Hurt Her

Jenelle Evans decided to step away from social media after realizing that she was getting slammed for just about anything. During an episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle’s boyfriend David Eason was slammed for getting aggressive with Kaiser as they were trying to take a photo for a save-the-date card. David grabbed Kaiser’s arm and he was accused of being abusive. Jenelle was furious with MTV for editing the content to make him look out of control and abusive. She deleted her Twitter account in protest and she revealed that she was ready to quit the show.

However, Evans didn’t delete her Instagram account. She’s been sharing updates in the form of pictures and she’s documenting how great of a father David Eason is to their daughter, Ensley. Sadly, it seems like she’s just giving her haters more fuel. According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans posted a photo of David with their daughter Ensley drinking tap water. Of course, Evans’ daughter was born in January, which makes her around nine months old. Babies older than six months can have tap water, as long as it is drinkable for adults as well. Based on the photo, it’s clear that some of her followers may just be trying to make her look bad.

First time for everything. #BabySteps ???? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

It’s no secret that Jenelle didn’t take care of her first-born son, Jace. Her mother took care of him, but Jenelle has raised Kaiser on her own. One can imagine that she asks her doctor for advice when she isn’t sure what to do. A few people freaked out over Ensley drinking tap water, but the majority of her followers were calm. It was clear that these people had children themselves and revealed that any child over six months could have tap water, as long as the water was clean enough for adults. According to the Mayo Clinic, you can also safely use fluoridated tap water when you use it in infant formula. In other words, it’s clear that Jenelle’s followers — who don’t have kids — are just trying to hurt her.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans’ post of Ensley drinking tap water? Do you think she’s being irresponsible or do you think it’s clear that her followers are simply trying to hurt her?

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]