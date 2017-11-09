Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo had finally tied the knot on October 31 at Shilla Hotel in Seoul City, South Korea after several months of keeping details of their relationship under wraps. The Descendants of the Sun stars had invited approximately 250 guests for their star-studded wedding ceremony. Now, new reports are claiming that the pair could possibly be attending their first event as a married couple in Hong Kong next month.

Soompi reports that Song Joong-ki would be gracing this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards, which is also known as MAMA, in Hong Kong. The news outlet claims that the much-anticipated event would be held on December 1 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena. An unnamed representative from the Descendants of the Sun actor’s talent agency, Blossom Entertainment, has confirmed the speculations on Wednesday.

“Song Joong Ki will be attending the 2017 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) in Hong Kong held on December 1 at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena. We’re currently working out the details.”

In an exclusive report, AllKpop shared that Song Joong-ki would serve as a host in the imminent MAMA Awards 2017. The publication revealed that this is going to be the very first time that the prestigious event would be held in three different countries – in Vietnam on Nov. 25, in Japan on Nov. 29, and in Hong Kong on Dec. 1. The husband of Song Hye-kyo had previously hosted the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2012.

Since the actor just tied the knot with Song Hye-kyo, rumors suggest that the Full House actress could possibly be joining Song Joong-ki at MAMA 2017’s red carpet. While these claims might be true, it is important to note that neither the actress nor her talent agency has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of the couple should take these speculations with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, another AllKpop report revealed that several fans have spotted the newly-wed couple in Spain. The news outlet shared some lucky followers of the Descendants of the Sun stars have run into Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in Seville. An unidentified eyewitness even told the news outlet that the pair were seen enjoying each other’s company without minding the people around them.

"Thank you so much for your sincere understanding and interest and also for blessing us with loving hearts." https://t.co/phujHrY3XL — Stomp Singapore (@stompsingapore) November 8, 2017

A fan even claimed that he had a close encounter with the couple. “I congratulated Song Joong-ki on his recent marriage and he smiled at me and said thank you,” the tipster told AllKpop. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo!

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]