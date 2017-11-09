Kathy Griffin Trump Photo: Comedian Un-Apologizes — Again — For Sharing Photo Of Trump’s Severed Head

Kathy Griffin is most definitely not sorry for showing a photo of herself holding a prop that resembled the severed head of Donald Trump. In a recent interview with a British journalist, as People reports, the comedian took back her apology — again — for the photo, saying she regrets nothing.

Griffin, 57, sat down with BBC World News program “Hard Talk,” for a program to air Wednesday, about the controversy, which erupted back in May 2017, when she posted the controversial image on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She later apologized, following a massive public outcry and some damage to her career (more on that in a few paragraphs).

However, on Wednesday she made it clear that she is not sorry for having posted the image.

“I’m not sorry. I take the apology back 1,000 percent.”

Wednesday’s un-apology was actually Griffin’s second retraction of her apology. In August, speaking to Australian talk show Sunrise, also took back her apology.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion.”

The controversy first erupted on May 30, when Griffin, with the help of photographer Tyler Shields (himself known for producing shocking images), created this image and then posted it on social media.

Kathy Griffin: ‘Not sorry’ for Trump photo: The comedian who posed with a severed head prop says she takes back the apology she made. pic.twitter.com/ACIgOJqGgM — GLOBAL☆INTERTEAM (@silmanovics) November 8, 2017

The backlash was immediate and severe. Besides getting death threats and hate mail from Trump supporters, Griffin’s career took a hit as well. Upcoming comedy shows were cancelled, she lost her job hosting CNN‘s New Year’s Eve show, and even lost her friend, Anderson Cooper, who is not known for his support of Trump. She was under federal investigation for two months (no criminal charges were ever filed), was placed on the no-fly list, and has been detained at every airport she’s been to.

It was none other than her friend Rosie O’Donnell, herself an unabashed critic of Trump, who convinced Kathy to apologize, saying she had crossed a line.

“She said, ‘What if Daniel Pearl’s mother saw this?’ When she said that, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’ve never apologized for a joke. I get it.”

She later apologized — twice — over two press conferences in the coming weeks.

“I’m a comic. I crossed the line, I moved the line and then I crossed the line. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny.”

Now, however, Griffin has made it clear that she regrets nothing.

“The reason I made the apology is when the image went out, I thought people would just think, ‘That’s Kathy doing another shocking image.’… I knew what I was doing.”

Meanwhile, Kathy’s career has started to pick up again, according to Uproxx. The ironically-named Laugh Your Head Off Tour continues through November, including dates this week in England, Scotland and The Netherlands.

[Featured Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP]