‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: No Zende Or Thomas Recast, Sheila Will Stay, And Thorne Will Bring Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal if Brad Bell plans to recast Thomas and Zende Forrester, Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) future, and why Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) had to be recast. Plus, Bell explains why Bill (Don Diamont) would consider making a move on his son’s wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

According to Soap Central, Ingo was selected as Thorne because he is a “powerhouse” and the storyline really needed a “stronger Thorne.” Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brad planned to bring Thorne on the scene to challenge Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) not only at work but for Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) attention.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Thorne is tired of Ridge getting everything he wants and getting chance after chance to make things work with Brooke, only to betray her again. He decides to return and let Ridge know he wants to fight to be head of Forrester Creations and win Brooke’s heart.

Bell has no plans to recast Thomas and Zende, but will bring new characters on the scene, plus wants to bring back favorites from the past. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that there are a few favorites from the past coming, but casting is still ongoing.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bell explains why Bill would try to woo Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wife from him. Bill runs his life a mob king with no boundaries, and there is nothing he would do. After Bill and Steffy make love, they both immediately regret it. However, what’s done is done, and there’s nothing he can do to take it back.

As for Sheila Carter, she will stay for quite a while. The actress, Kimberlin Brown, is running for public office and Bell plans to work around her busy schedule. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Kimberlin enjoys acting and wants to continue to appear as often as her schedule permits.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Maya (Karla Mosley) will have a big storyline coming soon, but for now, she will enjoy being a mother to a beautiful baby girl. However, the B&B will see her and Rick (Jacob Young) in the coming months.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

