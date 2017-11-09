Gwen Stefani To Appear At Rockefeller Center, Will Blake Shelton Surprise Fans For Their Christmas Duet?

Gwen Stefani is set to perform at the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas celebrations at the end of the month. NBC just confirmed Stefani’s involvement at the event, though the No Doubt alum has not reveal what songs she will be playing. Will Blake Shelton join her on stage?

TV Insider reports that Stefani will be performing alongside a list of other celebrities during the lighting of New York’s iconic Christmas tree. The other performers include Brett Eldridge, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, and The Tenors. Hosting the event are news anchors Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb.

It’s unclear if Shelton will join Stefani for a duet at the event. Shreveport Times is reporting that Stefani recently released a Christmas duet with the country star titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” so it’s entirely possible the couple sings the song at the upcoming event. The song is a part of Stefani’s new holiday album, which features a host of Christmas classics, such as “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” and “Let It Snow.” The album was released at the beginning of October.

Blake Shelton has not said anything about the possibility of him performing with Gwen Stefani at the holiday event. The two have plenty of experience on stage and have even sang duets together in the past. This includes an appearance together on The Voice a few seasons ago for the single, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” It’s anyone’s guess if Shelton will appear alongside Stefani, but it would definitely be a big hit if he did.

Shelton is currently in the middle of working on the current season of The Voice. He and Stefani have been dating for two years now and their romance appears stronger than ever. In an interview with Billboard, Stefani admitted that Shelton served as an inspiration for her Christmas album. In fact, the first song she wrote for the album, “Christmas Eve,” came to her while she was on a jog on Shelton’s sprawling ranch in Oklahoma.

Fans can watch Gwen Stefani take the stage when Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs November 29 on NBC.

